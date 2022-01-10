Last updated on .From the section Championship

Barnsley's Oakwell ground has not hosted a Championship game since a goalless draw with West Brom on 17 December

Barnsley's Championship game at home to Stoke has been called off for a second time because of coronavirus cases.

A Covid-19 outbreak, in addition to injuries, has left Barnsley without a sufficient number of players available to fulfil Wednesday's fixture.

The game was originally scheduled for 26 December but postponed due to a similar situation within Stoke's squad.

"The club has worked hard to [try to] ensure it has been able to fulfil the fixture," a Barnsley statement read. external-link

"However, taking into account the number of injuries and positive Covid-19 cases within the squad, the club does not have a sufficient number of players available in order to fulfil the fixture."

A new date for the match is yet to be finalised.

Barnsley sit 23rd in the Championship, eight points from safety after a run of just one win in 22 games, while Stoke are eighth and five points off the play-off places.