Larne and Linfield have played out a number of tight encounters in recent seasons

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch has insisted the pressure is all on Linfield going into Tuesday night's County Antrim Shield final at Seaview.

The East Antrim outfit are the holders, having beaten Glentoran on penalties in last season's decider for their first senior trophy in over 30 years.

Having come up from the Championship in 2019, Lynch wants his team to regularly reach finals and win trophies.

"All of the pressure probably is on Linfield," he said.

"They are the big club in this, we are there to go and have a go. I think if you look at one team's record against the other's then that speaks for itself.

"Our job is to go in there, enjoy the occasion and see if we give the fans something to cheer about. Can we get on the ball, play good football and enjoy this?

"Obviously when you reach finals like this it is a real occasion and that is what we are trying to do - trying to make ourselves a bigger club, sit at the top table with the bigger boys and try to go toe-to-toe with them in the latter stages of competitions.

"It is one that we will definitely be going into with a lot of excitement, we want to embrace the occasion rather than worry about it or fear it.

"We feel that we are in a position now to sit at that top table and get into the latter stages of all the competitions that we enter - you can see that by the teams that we play. We attack these competitions while some clubs might take them a bit easier."

'We enjoy playing Linfield - it's who blinks first'

Larne won last season's Shield final on penalties against Glentoran

Tuesday night's final is a repeat of the Irish Cup final in May, when David Healy's Linfield produced a powerful performance as they swept to a 2-1 victory to seal the first half of the Double.

Meetings between the sides have often been interesting tussles, with Larne enjoying a degree of success, and Lynch - who has new signing Lee Bonis available for the decider - is looking forward to the tactical battle of pitting his wits against Healy.

"The tactical side is definitely a part of the game that we enjoy as a management team in terms of trying to outwit the opposition," the former Glentoran coach continued.

"Sometimes you get it right and you're the greatest in the world, sometimes you get it wrong and you end up with egg on your face, but I think that's all part of the fun and enjoyment.

"David has proved he is a top manager. He has won way more cups and league titles than I have, and has more experience than I have. However, we do definitely enjoy playing Linfield - we enjoy the big occasion and it's always nice to get a scalp.

"It is normally two good footballing teams trying to outwit each other. It can be who blinks first at times but I think that is the way it has gone in the Irish League."

Healy excited by Seaview showpiece

Linfield defeated Larne 2-1 to lift the Irish Cup in May

Larne warmed up for the decider by hammering third-tier Bangor 5-0 in the Irish Cup on Saturday, with striker Ronan Hale grabbing four goals to stake a strong claim for a starting place.

Linfield go into Tuesday night's final as Irish Premiership leaders and having eased through their Irish Cup first-round tie at home to Mid-Ulster Intermediate A side Oxford Sunnyside 4-0.

Having defeated Larne in the Irish Cup final in May, and followed that up a few days later by sealing the league title with a draw at Coleraine, the Blues are aiming to make it three domestic trophies in a row.

Manager Healy was pleased with the professionalism his players displayed in Saturday's cup win and is excited by what lies in store in the Shield decider.

"It will be a tough game at a neutral venue. We played Larne in the Irish Cup final and won, while they have beaten us in the league and other cup competitions on numerous occasions," he said.

"It should be a good game and one that we can look forward to with a big crowd at it. It is an exciting one."