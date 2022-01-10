Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Jake Beesley has scored four goals in his two most recent matches for Rochdale

Blackpool have signed forward Jake Beesley from League Two side Rochdale for an undisclosed fee, on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

The 25-year-old scored 12 goals in 26 Dale appearances this term and his deal includes the option of a further year.

Having begun his career with Chesterfield, Beesley spent three years at Salford before joining Dale in 2020.

"I'm delighted to be here. It's a great fit for myself and I can't wait to get started," he told the club website.

"This season has been a good goalscoring one for me and I feel like I'm ready to make the step up and help the team.

"Players that have worked under the gaffer have improved and gone on to do really well. When you're making a decision like this, it's something you take into account."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.