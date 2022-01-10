Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Dan Williams scored on his home debut for Swansea, in the 4-1 EFL Cup win over Plymouth in August

Swansea City midfielder Dan Williams has signed a new contract which ties him to the Championship club until the summer of 2023.

Academy product Williams, 20, made his senior debut against Reading in the EFL Cup in August, and also featured - and scored - in Swansea's win over Plymouth in the following round.

Williams' previous contract was due to expire at the end of this season.

The new deal includes the option of a further 12 months.

Williams, a Wales Under-21 international, hails from Swansea and joined his home-city club at under-8 level.