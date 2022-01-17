Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Scottish Premiership players face a relentless second half of the 2021-21 campaign

Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Hibernian Venue: Celtic Park Date: Monday, 17 January Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app, watch highlights on BBC One Scotland & iPlayer from 22:35

Whether you were for or against the Scottish Premiership's winter break being brought forward, its early implementation may turn out for the best.

Fans have had time to get their heartbeat levels down to a normal resting rate while players have had three weeks to reset, recharge and work off festive calories.

However, with the mayhem ready to recommence, things are about to get more hectic.

With more than 100 games to squeeze into a four-month timetable, BBC Scotland assesses what this means for clubs and fans across the country.

How relentless is the schedule?

Each Premiership team will have 18 league matches to fulfil after the break. That figure is more than usual due to the postponement of festive fixtures prior to the premature shutdown.

The first of those rearranged games takes place on Monday, when Celtic host Hibernian, kicking off a full midweek card of league action.

Another four midweek cards will run in the following six weeks as clubs aim to play out a backlog of fixtures before the league splits in April.

Factoring in the Scottish Cup, every top-flight side will have at least 19 domestic fixtures to cram into a 17-week schedule.

Premiership teams will enter the cup at the fourth round, starting from Thursday, before the last 16 takes place on the weekend of 12 February.

The following two months will feature the quarter-finals (12 March) and semi-finals (16 & 17 April), with the showpiece final wrapping up the domestic season on 21 May.

Scrapped cup replays alleviate pressure

Sticking with logistics around the Scottish Cup, organisers the Scottish FA announced prior to the season kicking off that replays would be binned from the fourth round onwards.

November's third round was the last to feature replays. But from now on, every game will play to a finish - whether that be in extra-time or a penalty shootout.

While that eliminates hopes of a lower-league side earning a glamour replay tie at a Premiership ground, the decision could help ease the busy fixture schedule.

Next to no free weekends

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell spoke recently about what keeps him in the game at the age of 68 - he does not want to spend his weekends kicking about garden centres.

For fans, the same rule applies and the good news is 17 of the next 18 weekends will be consumed by domestic football.

And that one weekend there isn't a game? Well, Scotland have the small matter of reaching a World Cup to deal with.

Steve Clarke's men face Ukraine in their play-off semi-final at Hampden on 24 March, with a potential showdown against Wales or Austria taking place five days later.

While that non-stop football feast is a positive for the punter, it also means there are literally no free weekends remaining for further fixture wiggle room.

Any Premiership postponements could potentially be played on Scottish Cup weekends, but that would rely on both sides being out of the competition at that point.

Who will suffer the most?

Hard to tell at this stage. Teams that go further in the Scottish Cup will of course be tasked with playing more games but cup progression can hardly be seen as a negative.

As standard with most seasons, both Rangers and Celtic will likely rack up the highest amount of fixtures due to their European exploits.

The Old Firm are guaranteed at least another two European fixtures each. Rangers go head to head with German giants Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League while Celtic face Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt in the Conference League.

Both Thursday dates (17 & 24 February) the ties are played also means that neither Glasgow club can accommodate domestic fixtures on those midweeks, blocking off further room in a jam-packed calendar.

Fans will play their part

Supporters may have suffered the most had restrictions remained in place for the action resuming this week.

The past 18 months have highlighted how important fans are for creating excitment and atmosphere and they will be able to play their part in roaring their sides through a relentless run of games.

Full crowds return to Scottish outdoor sporting events from Monday, just in time for the Premiership's comeback.

Now the game just needs to hope the pandemic's unpredictable nature does not take another negative turn.