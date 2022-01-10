Last updated on .From the section Football

Cambridge United shocked Newcastle in one of the giant-killings of the FA Cup third round.

The FA Cup third round delivered on its quota of cup magic and 'cup-sets' and things got turned on their head in the Women's Super League too.

Plus, we can't escape Wordle - even on football Twitter.

Here are the best tweets from the weekend's football.

1. Newcastle get schooled

Newcastle United found themselves on the end of "a monumental cup upset" on Saturday as they were beaten 1-0 by League One's Cambridge United.

2. Smash and Grabban

Meanwhile, Tottenham survived a big scare against Morecambe to progress to the fourth round, while a late goal from Lewis Grabban helped Championship side Nottingham Forest knock Arsenal out.

3. Give them the Elba

Arsenal's defeat inspired some typically measured responses from some fans, including this from journalist Robert Peston, who seems to think their performance undermined the Gunners' campaign against knife crime.

4. New Year, new Birmingham City

Arsenal's women also suffered a shock loss on Sunday.

It was the leaders first defeat in the Women's Super League since February.

5. Baker left picking up crumbs

Chelsea's clash with Chesterfield on Saturday offered Blues fans the chance to see 26-year-old midfielder Lewis Baker make his second appearance for the club. His previous appearance also came in an FA Cup third-round tie - eight years ago.

Some could be forgiven for thinking that football wasn't his primary occupation during that spell.

6. Kings of their own castles

The FA Cup allows a lot of players to realise some childhood dreams.

7. They must be doing something Wright

In the Midlands, another member of the Wright family came through on the big stage.

8. Making the cut

Erling Braut Haaland gave a fairly non-equivocal answer to one fan who suggested that he should make some personal changes.

9. Wordle meets Football Twitter

This free online word game has dominated our timeline since 2022 began. It was only a matter of time before football Twitter officially adopted it.

A joke for those in the know.

10. Top of the tree

Leanne Kiernan is on fire in the Women's Championship, with 10 goals in 11 games.

Sunday's 6-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers put Liverpool five points clear at the top of the second tier.

11. Friendly fire

After seeing this clip of Adebayo Akinfenwa jumping on his team-mates, we wouldn't be surprised to discover they're all injured for the rest of the season.

Third-placed Wycombe played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with second-place Sunderland in League One.

12. Holding it down

And finally, we've found our favourite chant of the season.