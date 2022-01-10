Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Daniel Udoh's goal gave Shrewsbury a shock lead in the FA Cup tie at Liverpool but the Reds fought back to win 4-1

League One club Shrewsbury Town have condemned a "small minority" of supporters for "vile" chants prior to Sunday's FA Cup defeat at Liverpool.

It has been reported that a group of Shrews fans were filmed on social media singing songs mocking the Hillsborough disaster, in which 97 fans died.

"These people do not represent our club in any way, shape or form," said a Shrewsbury statement.

Shrewsbury took the lead at Anfield but lost the third-round tie 4-1.

"Shrewsbury Town Football Club is disgusted and appalled to see and hear the reports on social media about the vile and offensive chanting and behaviour of a very small minority of our 'supporters' yesterday," the statement external-link added.

"We are liaising with West Mercia Police to try and identify those responsible, [and they] will in turn liaise with Merseyside Police.

"If any supporters have any information that might assist us in identifying those responsible, they can contact the club confidentially and we will use the information as part of our investigations with the police authorities."

Shrewsbury goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne said on Twitter that any supporters involved "should be ashamed" and banned by the club for life if identified.