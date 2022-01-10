Last updated on .From the section Millwall

Jean-Philippe Mateta heads in the winner for Crystal Palace against Millwall in the FA Cup third round

The Football Association has begun an investigation into bottle and flare throwing incidents at Saturday's FA Cup tie between Millwall and Crystal Palace at The Den.

However, the governing body can only continue to push police on the alleged homophobic chanting aimed at Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher, who is on loan from Chelsea.

Referee Anthony Taylor's report into the FA Cup third-round tie, which Palace won 2-1, will be studied before the FA decides what to do next.

In the first meeting of the two south London rivals in nine years, flares were thrown by both sets of supporters and Palace midfielder Michael Olise was struck by a bottle as he was about to take a corner.

Benik Afobe had given Millwall the lead after a mistake by Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland, before goals from Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta completed the comeback for the Eagles, who host Hartlepool in the fourth round.

Millwall supporters also booed Palace players taking a knee before the game and then subjected Gallagher to chants relating to his parent club.

However, while the FA is aware of the chanting, it cannot decide what language is discriminatory.

It has been working with the UK Football Policing Unit and Crown Prosecution Service to try to get them to understand the impact of homophobic chanting, which includes sharing victim impact statements.

However, as the situation currently stands, the FA is unable to take action against clubs for this, as was the case on Wednesday when Tottenham condemned their own fans for alleged homophobic chanting during the Carabao Cup semi-final defeat by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Millwall have said they will ban for life anyone found guilty of discriminatory abuse.

It is understood the club have been working through CCTV footage since Saturday's game finished to identify those responsible.