Keith Todd (left) scored three hat-tricks during his career with Swansea.

Keith Todd, a member of the Swansea Town side that reached the FA Cup semi-finals in 1964, has died aged 80.

The Clydach-born forward made 245 appearances for the club between 1959 and 1968 scoring 96 goals.

He also won a Wales Under-23s cap against Northern Ireland at Vetch Field and was a non-playing reserve for the senior Welsh side in Russia.

Todd is among those included on the club's Wall of Fame at Swansea.com Stadium.

A Welsh Cup winner during his time with Swansea, Todd started his career with local club Clydach United and went on to play for Pembroke Borough AFC after leaving Vetch Field.

In 1964 he scored twice in a fifth round FA Cup draw against Stoke and again in the subsequent 2-0 replay victory.

The club went on to win at Liverpool in the quarter-final before losing to Preston in their best ever season in the competition.