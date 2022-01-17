Africa Cup of Nations - Group A
Burkina FasoBurkina Faso1EthiopiaEthiopia0

Afcon 2021: Burkina Faso v Ethiopia

Line-ups

Burkina Faso

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Ouédraogo
  • 9Kaboré
  • 14Dayo
  • 12Tapsoba
  • 25Yago
  • 24Guira
  • 20Sangaré
  • 22Touré
  • 10Traoré
  • 19Bandé
  • 21Bayala

Substitutes

  • 1Sawadogo
  • 2Ouattara
  • 3Traoré
  • 4Ouattara
  • 5Malo
  • 8Nikièma
  • 11Konaté
  • 15Tapsoba
  • 17Sanogo
  • 18Ouédraogo
  • 27Nikiema
  • 28Ouattara

Ethiopia

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Shanko
  • 21Tonjo
  • 15Tamene
  • 16Bayeh
  • 20Yusef
  • 8Yohannes
  • 12EndashawBooked at 36mins
  • 27Hotessa
  • 7Dagnachew
  • 10Nasir
  • 9Kebede

Substitutes

  • 1Tassew
  • 2Hamid
  • 3Mohammed
  • 4Debebe
  • 6Panom
  • 11Gebremichael
  • 13Solomon
  • 14Alemu
  • 17Melayu
  • 19Gugesa
  • 24Tafesse
  • 25Reshid
Referee:
Ahmad Heeralall

Match Stats

Home TeamBurkina FasoAway TeamEthiopia
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home4
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away3

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Burkina Faso 1, Ethiopia 0.

  2. Post update

    Dawa Hotessa (Ethiopia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Adama Guira (Burkina Faso).

  4. Post update

    Offside, Burkina Faso. Gustavo Sangaré tries a through ball, but Hassane Bandé is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Burkina Faso. Conceded by Ramadan Yusef.

  6. Post update

    Abubeker Nasir (Ethiopia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Blati Touré (Burkina Faso).

  8. Booking

    Yihun Endashaw (Ethiopia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Yihun Endashaw (Ethiopia).

  10. Post update

    Hassane Bandé (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Ethiopia. Conceded by Farid Ouédraogo.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Getaneh Kebede (Ethiopia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dawa Hotessa.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Amanuel Yohannes (Ethiopia).

  14. Post update

    Adama Guira (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Burkina Faso 1, Ethiopia 0. Cyrille Bayala (Burkina Faso) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adama Guira with a through ball.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Abubeker Nasir (Ethiopia).

  17. Post update

    Farid Ouédraogo (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dawa Hotessa (Ethiopia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Getaneh Kebede.

  19. Post update

    Asrat Tonjo (Ethiopia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Bertrand Traoré (Burkina Faso).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon33007259
2Burkina Faso32013216
3Cape Verde310212-13
4Ethiopia300316-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Guinea21101014
2Senegal21101014
3Malawi21012203
4Zimbabwe200213-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco22003036
2Gabon21102114
3Ghana201112-11
4Comoros200203-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria22004136
2Egypt21011103
3Guinea-Bissau201101-11
4Sudan201113-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast21103214
2Equatorial Guinea21011103
3Sierra Leone20202202
4Algeria201101-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gambia21102114
2Mali21102114
3Tunisia21014133
4Mauritania200205-50
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

