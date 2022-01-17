First Half ends, Burkina Faso 1, Ethiopia 0.
Line-ups
Burkina Faso
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Ouédraogo
- 9Kaboré
- 14Dayo
- 12Tapsoba
- 25Yago
- 24Guira
- 20Sangaré
- 22Touré
- 10Traoré
- 19Bandé
- 21Bayala
Substitutes
- 1Sawadogo
- 2Ouattara
- 3Traoré
- 4Ouattara
- 5Malo
- 8Nikièma
- 11Konaté
- 15Tapsoba
- 17Sanogo
- 18Ouédraogo
- 27Nikiema
- 28Ouattara
Ethiopia
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22Shanko
- 21Tonjo
- 15Tamene
- 16Bayeh
- 20Yusef
- 8Yohannes
- 12EndashawBooked at 36mins
- 27Hotessa
- 7Dagnachew
- 10Nasir
- 9Kebede
Substitutes
- 1Tassew
- 2Hamid
- 3Mohammed
- 4Debebe
- 6Panom
- 11Gebremichael
- 13Solomon
- 14Alemu
- 17Melayu
- 19Gugesa
- 24Tafesse
- 25Reshid
- Referee:
- Ahmad Heeralall
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Dawa Hotessa (Ethiopia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Adama Guira (Burkina Faso).
Post update
Offside, Burkina Faso. Gustavo Sangaré tries a through ball, but Hassane Bandé is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Burkina Faso. Conceded by Ramadan Yusef.
Post update
Abubeker Nasir (Ethiopia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Blati Touré (Burkina Faso).
Booking
Yihun Endashaw (Ethiopia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Yihun Endashaw (Ethiopia).
Post update
Hassane Bandé (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Ethiopia. Conceded by Farid Ouédraogo.
Post update
Attempt saved. Getaneh Kebede (Ethiopia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dawa Hotessa.
Post update
Foul by Amanuel Yohannes (Ethiopia).
Post update
Adama Guira (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Burkina Faso 1, Ethiopia 0. Cyrille Bayala (Burkina Faso) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adama Guira with a through ball.
Post update
Foul by Abubeker Nasir (Ethiopia).
Post update
Farid Ouédraogo (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Dawa Hotessa (Ethiopia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Getaneh Kebede.
Post update
Asrat Tonjo (Ethiopia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Bertrand Traoré (Burkina Faso).
Match report to follow.