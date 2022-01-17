Africa Cup of Nations - Group A
Burkina FasoBurkina Faso0EthiopiaEthiopia0

Afcon 2021: Burkina Faso v Ethiopia

Line-ups

Burkina Faso

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Ouédraogo
  • 9Kaboré
  • 14Dayo
  • 12Tapsoba
  • 25Yago
  • 24Guira
  • 20Sangaré
  • 22Touré
  • 10Traoré
  • 19Bandé
  • 21Bayala

Substitutes

  • 1Sawadogo
  • 2Ouattara
  • 3Traoré
  • 4Ouattara
  • 5Malo
  • 8Nikièma
  • 11Konaté
  • 15Tapsoba
  • 17Sanogo
  • 18Ouédraogo
  • 27Nikiema
  • 28Ouattara

Ethiopia

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Shanko
  • 21Tonjo
  • 15Tamene
  • 16Bayeh
  • 20Yusef
  • 8Yohannes
  • 12Endashaw
  • 27Hotessa
  • 7Dagnachew
  • 10Nasir
  • 9Kebede

Substitutes

  • 1Tassew
  • 2Hamid
  • 3Mohammed
  • 4Debebe
  • 6Panom
  • 11Gebremichael
  • 13Solomon
  • 14Alemu
  • 17Melayu
  • 19Gugesa
  • 24Tafesse
  • 25Reshid
Referee:
Ahmad Heeralall

Match Stats

Home TeamBurkina FasoAway TeamEthiopia
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Surafel Dagnachew (Ethiopia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Adama Guira (Burkina Faso).

  3. Post update

    Surafel Dagnachew (Ethiopia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  5. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon32106247
2Burkina Faso31112204
3Cape Verde31111104
4Ethiopia301215-41

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Guinea21101014
2Senegal21101014
3Malawi21012203
4Zimbabwe200213-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco22003036
2Gabon21102114
3Ghana201112-11
4Comoros200203-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria22004136
2Egypt21011103
3Guinea-Bissau201101-11
4Sudan201113-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast21103214
2Equatorial Guinea21011103
3Sierra Leone20202202
4Algeria201101-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gambia21102114
2Mali21102114
3Tunisia21014133
4Mauritania200205-50
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

