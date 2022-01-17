First Half ends, Cabo Verde 0, Cameroon 1.
Line-ups
Cape Verde
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Évora Dias
- 22Fortes
- 3Monteiro Sanches Borges
- 4Lopes
- 2dos Santos Tavares
- 16Tavares dos Santos
- 25Semedo Afonso
- 7Correia Andrade
- 18Rocha Santos
- 8Varela Semedo
- 10Monteiro Alvarenga
Substitutes
- 6Silva Soares
- 9Benchimol Tavares
- 11Mendes Rodrigues
- 12Brazão da Rosa
- 14dos Santos Rodrigues
- 15Alvés Furtado
- 17Fortès
- 21Dias Gonçalves
- 23Sousa Ramos
- 24Moreira Fernandes
- 26Spinola Lima
- 27Évora Nascimento
Cameroon
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 24Onana
- 19FaiBooked at 45mins
- 4Moukoudi
- 5Ngadeu
- 25Tolo
- 14Oum Gouet
- 3Moumi Ngamaleu
- 15Kunde
- 8Zambo Anguissa
- 12Toko Ekambi
- 10Aboubakar
Substitutes
- 1Efala
- 6Oyongo
- 7N'Jie
- 9Bahoken
- 11Bassogog
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 16Epassy
- 17Mbaizo
- 22Onguéné
- 26Onana
- 27Léa Siliki
- 28Neyou
- Referee:
- Sadok Selmi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Attempt blocked. Diney (Cabo Verde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick Andrade.
Booking
Collins Fai (Cameroon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Collins Fai (Cameroon).
Post update
Jamiro Monteiro (Cabo Verde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Corner, Cabo Verde. Conceded by André Onana.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Patrick Andrade (Cabo Verde) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Post update
Foul by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon).
Post update
Dylan Tavares (Cabo Verde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Offside, Cameroon. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa tries a through ball, but Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Cabo Verde. Conceded by André Onana.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lisandro Semedo (Cabo Verde) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jamiro Monteiro with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Cameroon).
Post update
Dylan Tavares (Cabo Verde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Cabo Verde 0, Cameroon 1. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harold-Desty Moukoudi following a set piece situation.
Post update
Hand ball by Kenny Rocha Santos (Cabo Verde).
Post update
Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Diney (Cabo Verde).
Post update
Attempt missed. Jamiro Monteiro (Cabo Verde) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kenny Rocha Santos with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Cabo Verde. Conceded by Michael Ngadeu.
Match report to follow.