Africa Cup of Nations - Group A
Cape VerdeCape Verde0CameroonCameroon1

Afcon 2021: Cape Verde v Cameroon

Last updated on .From the section African

Line-ups

Cape Verde

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Évora Dias
  • 22Fortes
  • 3Monteiro Sanches Borges
  • 4Lopes
  • 2dos Santos Tavares
  • 16Tavares dos Santos
  • 25Semedo Afonso
  • 7Correia Andrade
  • 18Rocha Santos
  • 8Varela Semedo
  • 10Monteiro Alvarenga

Substitutes

  • 6Silva Soares
  • 9Benchimol Tavares
  • 11Mendes Rodrigues
  • 12Brazão da Rosa
  • 14dos Santos Rodrigues
  • 15Alvés Furtado
  • 17Fortès
  • 21Dias Gonçalves
  • 23Sousa Ramos
  • 24Moreira Fernandes
  • 26Spinola Lima
  • 27Évora Nascimento

Cameroon

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 24Onana
  • 19FaiBooked at 45mins
  • 4Moukoudi
  • 5Ngadeu
  • 25Tolo
  • 14Oum Gouet
  • 3Moumi Ngamaleu
  • 15Kunde
  • 8Zambo Anguissa
  • 12Toko Ekambi
  • 10Aboubakar

Substitutes

  • 1Efala
  • 6Oyongo
  • 7N'Jie
  • 9Bahoken
  • 11Bassogog
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 16Epassy
  • 17Mbaizo
  • 22Onguéné
  • 26Onana
  • 27Léa Siliki
  • 28Neyou
Referee:
Sadok Selmi

Match Stats

Home TeamCape VerdeAway TeamCameroon
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home4
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Cabo Verde 0, Cameroon 1.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Diney (Cabo Verde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick Andrade.

  3. Booking

    Collins Fai (Cameroon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Collins Fai (Cameroon).

  5. Post update

    Jamiro Monteiro (Cabo Verde) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Cabo Verde. Conceded by André Onana.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Patrick Andrade (Cabo Verde) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Foul by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon).

  9. Post update

    Dylan Tavares (Cabo Verde) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Cameroon. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa tries a through ball, but Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Cabo Verde. Conceded by André Onana.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lisandro Semedo (Cabo Verde) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jamiro Monteiro with a cross following a set piece situation.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Cameroon).

  14. Post update

    Dylan Tavares (Cabo Verde) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Cabo Verde 0, Cameroon 1. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harold-Desty Moukoudi following a set piece situation.

  16. Post update

    Hand ball by Kenny Rocha Santos (Cabo Verde).

  17. Post update

    Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Diney (Cabo Verde).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamiro Monteiro (Cabo Verde) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kenny Rocha Santos with a cross following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Cabo Verde. Conceded by Michael Ngadeu.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon33007259
2Burkina Faso32013216
3Cape Verde310212-13
4Ethiopia300316-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Guinea21101014
2Senegal21101014
3Malawi21012203
4Zimbabwe200213-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco22003036
2Gabon21102114
3Ghana201112-11
4Comoros200203-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria22004136
2Egypt21011103
3Guinea-Bissau201101-11
4Sudan201113-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast21103214
2Equatorial Guinea21011103
3Sierra Leone20202202
4Algeria201101-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gambia21102114
2Mali21102114
3Tunisia21014133
4Mauritania200205-50
