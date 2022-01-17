Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Pico.
Cape VerdeCape Verde0CameroonCameroon0
Last updated on .From the section African
Formation 5-3-2
Formation 4-1-4-1
Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Pico.
Attempt missed. Harold-Desty Moukoudi (Cameroon) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Dylan Tavares.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cameroon
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|2
|4
|7
|2
|Burkina Faso
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|3
|Cape Verde
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|4
|Ethiopia
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Guinea
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|Senegal
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|Malawi
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|4
|Zimbabwe
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ivory Coast
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|2
|Equatorial Guinea
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Sierra Leone
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Algeria
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Gambia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|Mali
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|Tunisia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|3
|3
|4
|Mauritania
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|-5
|0
Transfer Gossip Daily brings you all the latest news from the top leagues
Find out what it's really like to live in Dubai, an ultra-modern tax haven for the super-rich