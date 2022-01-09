French Ligue 1
LyonLyon1PSGParis Saint Germain1

Lyon 1-1 Paris St-Germain: Leaders fight back for point

PSG celebrate their equaliser
PSG have lost just once in Ligue 1 this season

Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain fought back from a goal down to earn a hard-fought point at Lyon.

The hosts held their lead, courtesy of Lucas Paqueta's seventh-minute strike, for 69 minutes until substitute Thilo Kehrer equalised.

Kylian Mbappe hit the post in each half with fine curling efforts, while Marquinhos drew a good save out of Lyon keeper Anthony Lopes.

PSG lead Nice by 11 points, while Lyon are 11th after a fourth straight draw.

Lionel Messi was one of four PSG players forced out of the game due to testing positive for Covid-19, the Argentine remaining in his homeland until he returns a negative test result.

Neymar was also absent as he continued to recover from an ankle injury that is likely to keep him out of action for at least the next three weeks.

Lyon opened the scoring when Bruno Guimaraes' superb long pass was chested down and controlled by Paqueta, before the Brazilian shot low into the bottom corner.

Mbappe struck the post from open play before the break, while his effort in the second half came from a free-kick as PSG pressed.

But a trio of substitutions by boss Mauricio Pochettino on 69 minutes proved decisive with Edouard Michut's cross finding fellow replacement Kehrer, who scored for the first time since February 2020 to secure a draw for the runaway leaders.

Line-ups

Lyon

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Lopes
  • 21Da Silva
  • 27BoatengBooked at 90mins
  • 4Lukeba
  • 14Dubois
  • 39Guimarães Rodriguez MouraSubstituted forGustoat 90+2'minutes
  • 25Caqueret
  • 3EmersonBooked at 84mins
  • 10Tolentino Coelho de LimaSubstituted forCherkiat 71'minutes
  • 8Aouar
  • 9Dembele

Substitutes

  • 12Silva Milagres
  • 17Gusto
  • 18Cherki
  • 19Keita
  • 29Shaqiri
  • 30Pollersbeck
  • 33Barcola

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Navas
  • 17DagbaBooked at 59minsSubstituted forKehrerat 69'minutes
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 25Tavares Mendes
  • 21HerreraSubstituted forMichutat 69'minutes
  • 8ParedesSubstituted forSimonsat 69'minutes
  • 6VerrattiBooked at 43mins
  • 18WijnaldumSubstituted forEbimbeat 83'minutes
  • 9Icardi
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 4Ramos
  • 14Bernat
  • 16Rico
  • 24Kehrer
  • 28Ebimbe
  • 31Bitshiabu
  • 34Simons
  • 35Gharbi
  • 38Michut
Referee:
François Letexier

Match Stats

Home TeamLyonAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home11
Away15
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away7
Fouls
Home18
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Lyon 1, Paris Saint Germain 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Lyon 1, Paris Saint Germain 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Lyon. Malo Gusto replaces Bruno Guimarães.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Éric Ebimbe (Paris Saint Germain).

  5. Post update

    Bruno Guimarães (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Booking

    Jérôme Boateng (Lyon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Xavi Simons (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jérôme Boateng (Lyon).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

  10. Post update

    Bruno Guimarães (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Xavi Simons (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jérôme Boateng (Lyon).

  13. Booking

    Emerson (Lyon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Emerson (Lyon).

  16. Post update

    Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Houssem Aouar (Lyon).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Éric Ebimbe replaces Georginio Wijnaldum.

  19. Post update

    Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) hits the right post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left from a direct free kick.

  20. Post update

    Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

