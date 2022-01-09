Match ends, Lyon 1, Paris Saint Germain 1.
Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain fought back from a goal down to earn a hard-fought point at Lyon.
The hosts held their lead, courtesy of Lucas Paqueta's seventh-minute strike, for 69 minutes until substitute Thilo Kehrer equalised.
Kylian Mbappe hit the post in each half with fine curling efforts, while Marquinhos drew a good save out of Lyon keeper Anthony Lopes.
PSG lead Nice by 11 points, while Lyon are 11th after a fourth straight draw.
Lionel Messi was one of four PSG players forced out of the game due to testing positive for Covid-19, the Argentine remaining in his homeland until he returns a negative test result.
Neymar was also absent as he continued to recover from an ankle injury that is likely to keep him out of action for at least the next three weeks.
Lyon opened the scoring when Bruno Guimaraes' superb long pass was chested down and controlled by Paqueta, before the Brazilian shot low into the bottom corner.
Mbappe struck the post from open play before the break, while his effort in the second half came from a free-kick as PSG pressed.
But a trio of substitutions by boss Mauricio Pochettino on 69 minutes proved decisive with Edouard Michut's cross finding fellow replacement Kehrer, who scored for the first time since February 2020 to secure a draw for the runaway leaders.
Line-ups
Lyon
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Lopes
- 21Da Silva
- 27BoatengBooked at 90mins
- 4Lukeba
- 14Dubois
- 39Guimarães Rodriguez MouraSubstituted forGustoat 90+2'minutes
- 25Caqueret
- 3EmersonBooked at 84mins
- 10Tolentino Coelho de LimaSubstituted forCherkiat 71'minutes
- 8Aouar
- 9Dembele
Substitutes
- 12Silva Milagres
- 17Gusto
- 18Cherki
- 19Keita
- 29Shaqiri
- 30Pollersbeck
- 33Barcola
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Navas
- 17DagbaBooked at 59minsSubstituted forKehrerat 69'minutes
- 5Marquinhos
- 3Kimpembe
- 25Tavares Mendes
- 21HerreraSubstituted forMichutat 69'minutes
- 8ParedesSubstituted forSimonsat 69'minutes
- 6VerrattiBooked at 43mins
- 18WijnaldumSubstituted forEbimbeat 83'minutes
- 9Icardi
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 4Ramos
- 14Bernat
- 16Rico
- 24Kehrer
- 28Ebimbe
- 31Bitshiabu
- 34Simons
- 35Gharbi
- 38Michut
- Referee:
- François Letexier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away13
