Cody Drameh has made three Premier League appearances for Leeds United this season.

Cardiff City are targeting a loan move for Leeds United defender Cody Drameh.

The 20-year-old right back is an England under-21 international who is also eligible for Gambia.

Dulwich-born Drameh has made three Premier League appearances this term and had an outing as substitute in Leeds' 2-0 FA Cup defeat at West Ham United on Sunday.

Cardiff sources say a deal is not over the line as yet.

But after Cardiff's 2-1 victory over Preston North End in the FA Cup third round, Bluebirds boss Steve Morison said he was hopeful of a new recruit this week.

"The irons are still burning," said Morison when asked about potential incoming transfers.

A potential delay in completing a deal for the former Fulham under-21 player could be the Premier League club's raft of injury worries.