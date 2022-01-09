Last updated on .From the section Newport

Jermaine Hylton has not featured for Newport County since James Rowberry took charge

Newport County striker Jermaine Hylton has left the club by mutual consent.

The 28-year-old joined the club in June 2021, and made five appearances in all competitions for the Exiles.

The former Birmingham City academy player has not made an league appearance for the club since a 2-1 defeat to Barrow in September.

"We thank Jermaine for his efforts and wish him all the very best going forward," said a Newport statement.