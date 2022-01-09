Scottish Women's Cup: Partick Thistle win penalty shoot-out against Motherwell
Partick Thistle reached the Scottish Women's Cup fourth round thanks to a penalty shoot-out win over Motherwell as the tie ended 2-2 after extra-time.
Hamilton Academical enjoyed the biggest win of the day, a 14-0 thumping of Inverness Caledonian Thistle.
Rangers also scored 14 but conceded once in their trouncing of Stenhousemuir at Ochilview.
Spartans, Boroughmuir Thistle, Hearts, Gartcairn and Glasgow City enjoyed comfortable wins too to progress.
Five matches were postponed because of Covid-19 protocols.
After their second-round win over Harmony Row at Sir Alex Ferguson Park on Sunday, Dryburgh Athletic will play Kilmarnock and Westdyke will host Dundee United on 16 January in rearranged third-round ties.
Stirling University are also in the fourth-round draw having been awarded a victory over BSC Glasgow.
Scottish Women's Cup third round results
Livingston P-P Montrose
Boroughmuir Thistle 6-2 Renfrew
Spartans 11-0 Morton
Gartcairn 5-2 East Fife
Partick Thistle 2-2 (aet) Motherwell (Thistle won 4-2 on penalties)
Harmony Row 0-7 Dryburgh Athletic (second round)
Edinburgh City P-P Celtic
Gleniffer Thistle 0-13 Heart of Midlothian
St Johnstone P-P Hibernian
Sutherland P-P Falkirk
Glasgow Women P-P Aberdeen
Hamilton Academical 14-0 Inverness CT
Glasgow City 9-0 Queen's Park
Stenhousemuir 1-14 Rangers