Partick Thistle reached the Scottish Women's Cup fourth round thanks to a penalty shoot-out win over Motherwell as the tie ended 2-2 after extra-time.

Hamilton Academical enjoyed the biggest win of the day, a 14-0 thumping of Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Rangers also scored 14 but conceded once in their trouncing of Stenhousemuir at Ochilview.

Spartans, Boroughmuir Thistle, Hearts, Gartcairn and Glasgow City enjoyed comfortable wins too to progress.

Five matches were postponed because of Covid-19 protocols.

After their second-round win over Harmony Row at Sir Alex Ferguson Park on Sunday, Dryburgh Athletic will play Kilmarnock and Westdyke will host Dundee United on 16 January in rearranged third-round ties.

Stirling University are also in the fourth-round draw having been awarded a victory over BSC Glasgow.

Scottish Women's Cup third round results

Livingston P-P Montrose

Boroughmuir Thistle 6-2 Renfrew

Spartans 11-0 Morton

Gartcairn 5-2 East Fife

Partick Thistle 2-2 (aet) Motherwell (Thistle won 4-2 on penalties)

Harmony Row 0-7 Dryburgh Athletic (second round)

Edinburgh City P-P Celtic

Gleniffer Thistle 0-13 Heart of Midlothian

St Johnstone P-P Hibernian

Sutherland P-P Falkirk

Glasgow Women P-P Aberdeen

Hamilton Academical 14-0 Inverness CT

Glasgow City 9-0 Queen's Park

Stenhousemuir 1-14 Rangers