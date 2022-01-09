Last updated on .From the section Irish

Bonis' arrival is a big boost for Larne ahead of Tuesday night's County Antrim Shield final against Linfield

Larne have completed the signing of striker Lee Bonis on a long-term contract from Portadown.

The 22-year-old arrives at Inver Park for an undisclosed fee after scoring 38 goals in 87 games for the Ports, helping them earn promotion in 2020.

His arrival is a major boost for Larne, who are eight points off leaders Linfield in the Irish Premiership.

"The big thing with Lee is we see real longevity in his potential," said Larne boss Tiernan Lynch.

"He's a young lad who, at 22 years of age, has already got good experience under his belt and he will be coming into a full-time environment which we feel can only benefit him further."

Bonis joins Larne with the club having begun 2022 in impressive fashion, securing a league win at Glentoran before thumping Bangor to reach the second round of the Irish Cup.

Larne will face holders Linfield in that cup tie and also come up against the Blues in the County Antrim Shield final on Tuesday evening.

Bonis brings Larne 'something totally different' - Lynch

Bonis was not involved in Portadown's Irish Cup win over Limavady United on Saturday, with boss Matthew Tipton explaining that his absence was due to having just come out of isolation.

"He will be working on his football everyday and there is all the stuff off the pitch, like his diet, nutrition and conditioning which can help progress," added Lynch.

"Lee brings us something totally different to what we already have at the club. We are extremely blessed to have the likes of Ronan Hale and Davy McDaid already here.

"So this isn't about replacing the quality we already have, it's about giving us a different dimension and with Lee's physical presence and all around game that is what we are getting."

As part of the deal, 18-year-old Larne striker Matty Lusty will spend the rest of the season on loan at Shamrock Park.

In a short statement, Portadown said: "We thank Lee for his contribution during this time at the club and wish him well in the future."