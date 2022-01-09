Last updated on .From the section Clyde

Clyde say they are "aware of an accusation of a racist comment being made towards a member of the Cove Rangers party"

Clyde are investigating the "accusation of a racist comment" made by "a spectator" during Saturday's Scottish League 1 meeting with Cove Rangers.

Following a 1-0 win for the visitors, Cove full-back Shay Logan used social media to list taunts from the crowd at Broadwood Stadium.

A statement from Clyde external-link condemns all discriminatory behaviour at matches.

The club say they will "ensure that such behaviour is met with appropriate action in whatever context it occurs".