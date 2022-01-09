Clyde investigate after Cove Rangers' Shay Logan lists racial taunts at Broadwood

Last updated on .From the section Clyde

Broadwood Stadium
Clyde say they are "aware of an accusation of a racist comment being made towards a member of the Cove Rangers party"

Clyde are investigating the "accusation of a racist comment" made by "a spectator" during Saturday's Scottish League 1 meeting with Cove Rangers.

Following a 1-0 win for the visitors, Cove full-back Shay Logan used social media to list taunts from the crowd at Broadwood Stadium.

A statement from Clydeexternal-link condemns all discriminatory behaviour at matches.

The club say they will "ensure that such behaviour is met with appropriate action in whatever context it occurs".

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport