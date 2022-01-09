Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Hibernian and Australia forward Martin Boyle has been offered a move to Saudi Arabia, with the lure of a £1m-a-year salary. (Scottish Sun) external-link

If Hearts defender John Souttar decides to snub offers from a host of English clubs in favour of going to Rangers, he wants the move done in the January transfer window. (Daily Record) external-link

Motherwell have had a bid for Partick Thistle striker Zak Rudden rejected, with St Johnstone also keen on the 21-year-old. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Aston Villa have submitted a bid for Dundee United's 17-year-old defender Kerr Smith. (Football Insider) external-link

Hibernian are ready to offer out of favour Norwich City defender Rocky Bushiri a six-month loan deal. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem won't allow their 23-year-old captain Danilho Doekhi to leave for anything less than £2m in January, with Rangers strongly linked to the central defender, who will be out of contract in the summer. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibernian midfielder Melker Hallberg is wanted on loan by St Johnstone. The Swede, out of contract in the summer, has only recently recovered from a dislocated knee and has not played at all this season. (Daily Mail, print edition)

West Ham manager David Moyes reckons more Scots will arrive in the Premier League after Nathan Patterson's move from Rangers to Everton, with Bexit a driving factor. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers left-back James Maxwell, currently on loan at Ayr United, says he accepts that he will probably need to move on from Ibrox. (Daily Record) external-link