Match ends, West Ham United 2, Leeds United 3.
Jack Harrison scored his first career hat-trick as Leeds United avenged last week's FA Cup defeat with a thrilling Premier League victory over West Ham at London Stadium.
The visitors, who lost 2-0 seven days ago, were pegged back twice before Harrison scored the pick of his three goals with a neat chip over Lukasz Fabianski as Leeds made it consecutive league wins for the first time this season.
Harrison opened the scoring with a fierce strike in the 10th minute but West Ham recovered from their lacklustre start to equalise through the in-form Jarrod Bowen.
Leeds took the lead again before the interval as Harrison sneaked in at the back post to convert off his thigh from Luke Ayling's downward header following a corner.
Pablo Fornals scored his first goal since November to draw the Hammers level for a second time in the 52nd minute, but Harrison sealed victory eight minutes later.
Bowen, who had earlier scored his fourth goal in three games, missed a golden chance in the final seconds to draw the hosts level as he could only chest the ball over the bar from a few yards when unmarked.
That came after both sides had goals ruled out as first, Mateusz Klich's effort was crossed off as it brushed an offside Rodrigo on its way in, before Andriy Yarmolenko's header was deemed offside too.
Marcelo Bielsa's side move up one place into 15th, nine points clear of the relegation zone, although 18th-placed Norwich City have also played a game more.
West Ham remain fourth but the group of clubs in the chasing pack all have games in hand. Fifth-placed Arsenal are two points behind having played two games fewer.
Line-ups
West Ham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Fabianski
- 5Coufal
- 15Dawson
- 23DiopSubstituted forPerkinsat 87'minutes
- 3Cresswell
- 10LanziniBooked at 62mins
- 41Rice
- 20Bowen
- 8FornalsSubstituted forYarmolenkoat 69'minutesBooked at 77mins
- 11VlasicSubstituted forMasuakuat 61'minutes
- 9AntonioBooked at 24mins
Substitutes
- 7Yarmolenko
- 13Areola
- 24Fredericks
- 26Masuaku
- 31Johnson
- 33Král
- 40Oko-Flex
- 42Alese
- 64Perkins
Leeds
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Meslier
- 15Dallas
- 2Ayling
- 21Struijk
- 3FirpoSubstituted forHjeldeat 23'minutes
- 4ForshawSubstituted forBateat 22'minutesSubstituted forRodrigoat 65'minutes
- 5KochBooked at 45mins
- 10Raphinha
- 43Klich
- 22Harrison
- 20JamesBooked at 88mins
Substitutes
- 13Klaesson
- 19Rodrigo
- 26Bate
- 33Hjelde
- 39McKinstry
- 47Jenkins
- 52Moore
- 54Kenneh
- 63Gray
- Referee:
- Mike Dean
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United 2, Leeds United 3.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) with an attempt from very close range is just a bit too high.
Post update
Foul by Stuart Dallas (Leeds United).
Post update
Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
Post update
Foul by Daniel James (Leeds United).
Post update
Craig Dawson (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Craig Dawson (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell with a cross.
Booking
Daniel James (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Stuart Dallas.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Sonny Perkins replaces Issa Diop.
Post update
Foul by Leo Fuhr Hjelde (Leeds United).
Post update
Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michail Antonio with a cross.
Post update
Offside, West Ham United. Vladimir Coufal tries a through ball, but Jarrod Bowen is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Raphinha (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Daniel James (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
