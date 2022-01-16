Premier League
West HamWest Ham United2LeedsLeeds United3

West Ham 2-3 Leeds United: Jack Harrison scores first career hat-trick

By Mantej MannBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments231

Jack Harrison
Jack Harrison completed his first senior hat-trick on the hour mark at London Stadium

Jack Harrison scored his first career hat-trick as Leeds United avenged last week's FA Cup defeat with a thrilling Premier League victory over West Ham at London Stadium.

The visitors, who lost 2-0 seven days ago, were pegged back twice before Harrison scored the pick of his three goals with a neat chip over Lukasz Fabianski as Leeds made it consecutive league wins for the first time this season.

Harrison opened the scoring with a fierce strike in the 10th minute but West Ham recovered from their lacklustre start to equalise through the in-form Jarrod Bowen.

Leeds took the lead again before the interval as Harrison sneaked in at the back post to convert off his thigh from Luke Ayling's downward header following a corner.

Pablo Fornals scored his first goal since November to draw the Hammers level for a second time in the 52nd minute, but Harrison sealed victory eight minutes later.

Bowen, who had earlier scored his fourth goal in three games, missed a golden chance in the final seconds to draw the hosts level as he could only chest the ball over the bar from a few yards when unmarked.

That came after both sides had goals ruled out as first, Mateusz Klich's effort was crossed off as it brushed an offside Rodrigo on its way in, before Andriy Yarmolenko's header was deemed offside too.

Marcelo Bielsa's side move up one place into 15th, nine points clear of the relegation zone, although 18th-placed Norwich City have also played a game more.

West Ham remain fourth but the group of clubs in the chasing pack all have games in hand. Fifth-placed Arsenal are two points behind having played two games fewer.

More to follow.

West Ham United

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameFabianski
    Average rating

    5.09

  2. Squad number5Player nameCoufal
    Average rating

    4.77

  3. Squad number15Player nameDawson
    Average rating

    4.76

  4. Squad number23Player nameDiop
    Average rating

    4.23

  5. Squad number3Player nameCresswell
    Average rating

    4.79

  6. Squad number10Player nameLanzini
    Average rating

    4.86

  7. Squad number41Player nameRice
    Average rating

    5.57

  8. Squad number20Player nameBowen
    Average rating

    6.03

  9. Squad number8Player nameFornals
    Average rating

    5.19

  10. Squad number11Player nameVlasic
    Average rating

    4.61

  11. Squad number9Player nameAntonio
    Average rating

    5.09

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameYarmolenko
    Average rating

    4.17

  2. Squad number26Player nameMasuaku
    Average rating

    4.10

  3. Squad number64Player namePerkins
    Average rating

    4.07

Leeds United

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMeslier
    Average rating

    7.77

  2. Squad number15Player nameDallas
    Average rating

    7.87

  3. Squad number2Player nameAyling
    Average rating

    7.69

  4. Squad number21Player nameStruijk
    Average rating

    7.85

  5. Squad number3Player nameFirpo
    Average rating

    7.03

  6. Squad number4Player nameForshaw
    Average rating

    7.36

  7. Squad number5Player nameKoch
    Average rating

    7.67

  8. Squad number10Player nameRaphinha
    Average rating

    8.13

  9. Squad number43Player nameKlich
    Average rating

    7.72

  10. Squad number22Player nameHarrison
    Average rating

    8.95

  11. Squad number20Player nameJames
    Average rating

    7.82

Substitutes

  1. Squad number19Player nameRodrigo
    Average rating

    7.26

  2. Squad number26Player nameBate
    Average rating

    7.46

  3. Squad number33Player nameHjelde
    Average rating

    7.84

Line-ups

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fabianski
  • 5Coufal
  • 15Dawson
  • 23DiopSubstituted forPerkinsat 87'minutes
  • 3Cresswell
  • 10LanziniBooked at 62mins
  • 41Rice
  • 20Bowen
  • 8FornalsSubstituted forYarmolenkoat 69'minutesBooked at 77mins
  • 11VlasicSubstituted forMasuakuat 61'minutes
  • 9AntonioBooked at 24mins

Substitutes

  • 7Yarmolenko
  • 13Areola
  • 24Fredericks
  • 26Masuaku
  • 31Johnson
  • 33Král
  • 40Oko-Flex
  • 42Alese
  • 64Perkins

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 15Dallas
  • 2Ayling
  • 21Struijk
  • 3FirpoSubstituted forHjeldeat 23'minutes
  • 4ForshawSubstituted forBateat 22'minutesSubstituted forRodrigoat 65'minutes
  • 5KochBooked at 45mins
  • 10Raphinha
  • 43Klich
  • 22Harrison
  • 20JamesBooked at 88mins

Substitutes

  • 13Klaesson
  • 19Rodrigo
  • 26Bate
  • 33Hjelde
  • 39McKinstry
  • 47Jenkins
  • 52Moore
  • 54Kenneh
  • 63Gray
Referee:
Mike Dean

Match Stats

Home TeamWest HamAway TeamLeeds
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home15
Away18
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Ham United 2, Leeds United 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Ham United 2, Leeds United 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) with an attempt from very close range is just a bit too high.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Stuart Dallas (Leeds United).

  5. Post update

    Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Daniel James (Leeds United).

  8. Post update

    Craig Dawson (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Craig Dawson (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell with a cross.

  10. Booking

    Daniel James (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Stuart Dallas.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Sonny Perkins replaces Issa Diop.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Leo Fuhr Hjelde (Leeds United).

  14. Post update

    Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michail Antonio with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Offside, West Ham United. Vladimir Coufal tries a through ball, but Jarrod Bowen is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Raphinha (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  19. Booking

    Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Daniel James (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Comments

Join the conversation

235 comments

  • Comment posted by Socrates, today at 15:57

    After the shameful actions of Arsenal and the complicit FA, Leeds should be congratulated for playing seven teenagers on their bench, rather than trying to get this match postponed.

    • Reply posted by rhino65, today at 16:00

      rhino65 replied:
      Good point.

  • Comment posted by Socrates, today at 15:56

    Well played Leeds wholly deserved win after outclassing West Ham. Var tried to cheat you but you got your just rewards.

    • Reply posted by blues1959, today at 15:59

      blues1959 replied:
      Stupid comment but well played Leeds better side on th day

  • Comment posted by Dolphin, today at 15:59

    Excellent performance by Leeds. 2 players substituted after 22 mins from an already depleated line up and still 3 points.

  • Comment posted by Happy Hammer, today at 15:58

    Well done Leeds, you deserved that.
    A bad day at the office for us. Very poor defensively and, as we know, we need a decent striker.

    • Reply posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 16:05

      A Matter Of National Security replied:
      Are Leeds finally getting going, this season?

  • Comment posted by julianc, today at 15:57

    We are Leeds and today we were relentless!

    Side before self everytime.
    In Bielsa we Trust !

    MOT

    • Reply posted by Hoopsy, today at 16:03

      Hoopsy replied:
      Not a Leeds fan, but the Prem is better and more enjoyable with them in it.

  • Comment posted by greenster, today at 16:03

    Result of the season. Leeds have 9 senior players fit and win at the team in 4th. Bielsa working miracles with the injuries Leeds have.

    • Reply posted by dmyeo66, today at 16:06

      dmyeo66 replied:
      We played 5 games in 16 days... Leeds 2 since Xmas... That's where the difference is. We were exhausted and your lot well rested.

  • Comment posted by Noblestone, today at 15:59

    Great game. Both teams a credit to the Premier League. Unlike Arsenal.

  • Comment posted by Arthur Three Sheds Jackson, today at 16:02

    2 clubs that don't have money to burn, million quid a month mercenaries or an embarrassment of riches sat on the bench week in week out produce the best match of the weekend.
    Hope for those of us that follow football for all the right reasons.
    Not a supporter of either club but a cracking match.

    • Reply posted by TomCarter, today at 16:06

      TomCarter replied:
      Absolutely right...on all points.

  • Comment posted by faith, today at 15:57

    Congratualtions to Leeds, great from your supporters today. We just couldn't get our passing game together due to your pressing. You can't win them all. A bad day at the office for sure. Great to see Sonny get some minutes. Onwards to the next, we still look good for Europe next season.

    • Reply posted by Ceefax, today at 16:00

      Ceefax replied:
      Europa League.