Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jack Harrison completed his first senior hat-trick on the hour mark at London Stadium

Jack Harrison scored his first career hat-trick as Leeds United avenged last week's FA Cup defeat with a thrilling Premier League victory over West Ham at London Stadium.

The visitors, who lost 2-0 seven days ago, were pegged back twice before Harrison scored the pick of his three goals with a neat chip over Lukasz Fabianski as Leeds made it consecutive league wins for the first time this season.

Harrison opened the scoring with a fierce strike in the 10th minute but West Ham recovered from their lacklustre start to equalise through the in-form Jarrod Bowen.

Leeds took the lead again before the interval as Harrison sneaked in at the back post to convert off his thigh from Luke Ayling's downward header following a corner.

Pablo Fornals scored his first goal since November to draw the Hammers level for a second time in the 52nd minute, but Harrison sealed victory eight minutes later.

Bowen, who had earlier scored his fourth goal in three games, missed a golden chance in the final seconds to draw the hosts level as he could only chest the ball over the bar from a few yards when unmarked.

That came after both sides had goals ruled out as first, Mateusz Klich's effort was crossed off as it brushed an offside Rodrigo on its way in, before Andriy Yarmolenko's header was deemed offside too.

Marcelo Bielsa's side move up one place into 15th, nine points clear of the relegation zone, although 18th-placed Norwich City have also played a game more.

West Ham remain fourth but the group of clubs in the chasing pack all have games in hand. Fifth-placed Arsenal are two points behind having played two games fewer.

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection West Ham West Ham United West Ham United

Leeds Leeds United Leeds United West Ham United Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Fabianski Average rating 5.09 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Coufal Average rating 4.77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Dawson Average rating 4.76 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Diop Average rating 4.23 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Cresswell Average rating 4.79 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Lanzini Average rating 4.86 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 41 Player name Rice Average rating 5.57 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Bowen Average rating 6.03 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Fornals Average rating 5.19 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Vlasic Average rating 4.61 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Antonio Average rating 5.09 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 7 Player name Yarmolenko Average rating 4.17 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name Masuaku Average rating 4.10 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 64 Player name Perkins Average rating 4.07 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Leeds United Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Meslier Average rating 7.77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Dallas Average rating 7.87 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Ayling Average rating 7.69 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Struijk Average rating 7.85 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Firpo Average rating 7.03 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Forshaw Average rating 7.36 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Koch Average rating 7.67 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Raphinha Average rating 8.13 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 43 Player name Klich Average rating 7.72 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Harrison Average rating 8.95 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name James Average rating 7.82 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 19 Player name Rodrigo Average rating 7.26 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name Bate Average rating 7.46 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name Hjelde Average rating 7.84 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups West Ham Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Fabianski 5 Coufal 15 Dawson 23 Diop 3 Cresswell 10 Lanzini 41 Rice 20 Bowen 8 Fornals 11 Vlasic 9 Antonio 1 Fabianski

5 Coufal

15 Dawson

23 Diop Substituted for Perkins at 87' minutes

3 Cresswell

10 Lanzini Booked at 62mins

41 Rice

20 Bowen

8 Fornals Substituted for Yarmolenko at 69' minutes Booked at 77mins

11 Vlasic Substituted for Masuaku at 61' minutes

9 Antonio Booked at 24mins Substitutes 7 Yarmolenko

13 Areola

24 Fredericks

26 Masuaku

31 Johnson

33 Král

40 Oko-Flex

42 Alese

64 Perkins Leeds Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Meslier 15 Dallas 2 Ayling 21 Struijk 3 Firpo 4 Forshaw 5 Koch 10 Raphinha 43 Klich 22 Harrison 20 James 1 Meslier

15 Dallas

2 Ayling

21 Struijk

3 Firpo Substituted for Hjelde at 23' minutes

4 Forshaw Substituted for Bate at 22' minutes Substituted for Rodrigo at 65' minutes

5 Koch Booked at 45mins

10 Raphinha

43 Klich

22 Harrison

20 James Booked at 88mins Substitutes 13 Klaesson

19 Rodrigo

26 Bate

33 Hjelde

39 McKinstry

47 Jenkins

52 Moore

54 Kenneh

63 Gray Referee: Mike Dean Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, West Ham United 2, Leeds United 3. Full Time Second Half ends, West Ham United 2, Leeds United 3. Post update Attempt missed. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) with an attempt from very close range is just a bit too high. Post update Foul by Stuart Dallas (Leeds United). Post update Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Attempt saved. Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini. Post update Foul by Daniel James (Leeds United). Post update Craig Dawson (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt blocked. Craig Dawson (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell with a cross. Booking Daniel James (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Stuart Dallas. Substitution Substitution, West Ham United. Sonny Perkins replaces Issa Diop. Post update Foul by Leo Fuhr Hjelde (Leeds United). Post update Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Attempt saved. Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michail Antonio with a cross. Post update Offside, West Ham United. Vladimir Coufal tries a through ball, but Jarrod Bowen is caught offside. Post update Attempt saved. Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Post update Attempt blocked. Raphinha (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Booking Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Daniel James (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward