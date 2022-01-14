West Ham United v Leeds United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

West Ham United manager David Moyes is unbeaten in all seven career Premier League matches against Leeds United

TEAM NEWS

West Ham hope to welcome back at least one of Tomas Soucek and Mark Noble, although it's unclear if they have been absent due to injury or Covid-19.

Kurt Zouma is back in training.

Leeds United forward Patrick Bamford could make just a sixth Premier League start of the season after recovering from a hip injury.

Pascal Struijk, Junior Firpo and Rodrigo are back in contention but Leeds are still missing seven players because of injury or suspension.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

West Ham have picked up again after their little slump in results and have now won four games in a row in all competitions.

That run included their win over Leeds in the FA Cup last weekend and I am going to go for the same outcome this time.

The Hammers are very powerful and such a difficult side to play against now with the pace they have in attack. I don't see Leeds in any danger of the drop, but I also can't see them keeping West Ham out.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v grime star S-X

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds United have lost all four competitive meetings against West Ham since returning to the Premier League in 2020.

The Hammers can equal their club record of four successive league victories in this fixture.

Leeds could lose consecutive league visits to West Ham for the first time since December 1974.

West Ham United

West Ham's tally of 37 points is their highest after 21 matches of a Premier League campaign.

They have won three consecutive Premier League fixtures, following a run of only one victory in seven league games.

West Ham's last six goals in all competitions were either scored by Manuel Lanzini or Jarrod Bowen, with three apiece.

David Moyes is unbeaten in all seven Premier League matches against Leeds, only dropping points in Everton's 1-1 draw at Elland Road in April 2004.

Leeds United

Leeds have 19 points after 19 Premier League matches, seven points fewer than at the halfway stage of last season.

They have won just four times but can record back-to-back top-flight victories for the first time this season.

Leeds are yet to beat a top-seven team in 2021-22, losing all seven matches by an aggregate score of 26-6.

This is Leeds' first Premier League away game since a club record-equalling 7-0 defeat at Manchester City on 14 December.

They have failed to win their first away league match in each of the past 12 calendar years since a 2-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion in League One in 2009.

Leeds have lost 10 of their past 11 Premier League matches in London, with their only triumph coming at Fulham last season.

The Whites have recorded just eight goals in nine away league fixtures this season. Only Raphinha, with three, has scored multiple Premier League away goals.

Patrick Bamford is one short of 100 career league goals.

My West Ham United XI Choose your West Ham starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Leeds United XI Choose your Leeds United formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team