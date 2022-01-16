Premier League
LiverpoolLiverpool3BrentfordBrentford0

Liverpool 3-0 Brentford: Reds go second after breaking down stubborn visitors

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments28

Fabinho scores opening goal for Liverpool
Fabinho's header was his second Premier League goal of the season

Liverpool moved up to second in the Premier League as they overcame a stubborn Brentford side to take all three points at Anfield.

Fabinho's far-post header eased some of the tension that had built up at Anfield over 43 goalless minutes, but the home fans were relieved when Bryan Mbeumo sliced wide from a fine position after the break.

Shortly afterwards, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain connected with an Andy Robertson cross to double the lead and Takumi Minamino came off the bench to side-foot home a third.

Leaders Manchester City are 11 points above Liverpool, having played a game more.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Liverpool

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    7.53

  2. Squad number66Player nameAlexander-Arnold
    Average rating

    7.91

  3. Squad number32Player nameMatip
    Average rating

    8.04

  4. Squad number4Player namevan Dijk
    Average rating

    8.25

  5. Squad number26Player nameRobertson
    Average rating

    8.33

  6. Squad number14Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    8.12

  7. Squad number3Player nameFabinho
    Average rating

    8.31

  8. Squad number17Player nameJones
    Average rating

    8.05

  9. Squad number15Player nameOxlade-Chamberlain
    Average rating

    7.99

  10. Squad number9Player nameRoberto Firmino
    Average rating

    8.25

  11. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Jota
    Average rating

    8.04

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameMilner
    Average rating

    7.42

  2. Squad number18Player nameMinamino
    Average rating

    8.07

  3. Squad number49Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    7.70

Brentford

Starting XI

  1. Squad number40Player nameFernández
    Average rating

    4.71

  2. Squad number20Player nameAjer
    Average rating

    4.66

  3. Squad number18Player nameJansson
    Average rating

    4.63

  4. Squad number5Player namePinnock
    Average rating

    4.75

  5. Squad number30Player nameRoerslev
    Average rating

    4.56

  6. Squad number26Player nameBaptiste
    Average rating

    4.65

  7. Squad number6Player nameNørgaard
    Average rating

    4.70

  8. Squad number27Player nameJanelt
    Average rating

    4.70

  9. Squad number3Player nameHenry
    Average rating

    4.63

  10. Squad number19Player nameMbeumo
    Average rating

    4.98

  11. Squad number17Player nameToney
    Average rating

    5.16

Substitutes

  1. Squad number7Player nameCanós
    Average rating

    4.52

  2. Squad number8Player nameJensen
    Average rating

    4.15

  3. Squad number11Player nameWissa
    Average rating

    3.87

Line-ups

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 32Matip
  • 4van Dijk
  • 26Robertson
  • 14Henderson
  • 3Fabinho
  • 17Jones
  • 15Oxlade-ChamberlainSubstituted forMinaminoat 74'minutes
  • 9FirminoSubstituted forMilnerat 78'minutes
  • 20JotaSubstituted forGordonat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Konaté
  • 7Milner
  • 12Gomez
  • 18Minamino
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 49Gordon
  • 62Kelleher
  • 76N Williams
  • 80Morton

Brentford

Formation 3-5-2

  • 40Fernández
  • 20AjerBooked at 19mins
  • 18Jansson
  • 5Pinnock
  • 30Roerslev
  • 26BaptisteSubstituted forWissaat 68'minutes
  • 6Nørgaard
  • 27Janelt
  • 3HenrySubstituted forCanósat 49'minutes
  • 19MbeumoSubstituted forJensenat 75'minutes
  • 17Toney

Substitutes

  • 7Canós
  • 8Jensen
  • 9Forss
  • 11Wissa
  • 14Ghoddos
  • 28Bidstrup
  • 29Bech Sørensen
  • 36Stevens
  • 49Lössl
Referee:
Jonathan Moss

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home27
Away6
Shots on Target
Home13
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Liverpool 3, Brentford 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Liverpool 3, Brentford 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Kaide Gordon (Liverpool).

  4. Post update

    Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ivan Toney (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mathias Jensen.

  6. Post update

    Foul by James Milner (Liverpool).

  7. Post update

    Mads Roerslev (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sergi Canós (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yoane Wissa.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Takumi Minamino (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Milner.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Liverpool. Takumi Minamino tries a through ball, but Trent Alexander-Arnold is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kaide Gordon (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Takumi Minamino with a through ball.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Curtis Jones (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fabinho with a headed pass.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool).

  14. Post update

    Vitaly Janelt (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Ethan Pinnock.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Kaide Gordon replaces Diogo Jota.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. James Milner replaces Roberto Firmino.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Liverpool 3, Brentford 0. Takumi Minamino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Fabinho.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Mathias Jensen replaces Bryan Mbeumo.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

41 comments

  • Comment posted by Denis Back-Heel Law, today at 15:59

    Happy Birthday Takumi Minamino !

  • Comment posted by Agent Cooper, today at 15:59

    3 sweet points 😎

  • Comment posted by HarveytheGreat, today at 15:59

    Good 3 points.

    Be hard to close the gap to City.
    But we must believe we can.

    Well done Raffa

    Pity you got sacked before you could complete your mission.

  • Comment posted by imado, today at 15:58

    Clubs now should consult their fans before appointing any new manager.

  • Comment posted by bob, today at 15:58

    Wow - people here absolutely FURIOUS !

    I guess the expectation was that without Salah and Mané Liverpool would drop points. It’s kicking off ! Neutrals are boiling, livid!

  • Comment posted by JimmyTheBrain, today at 15:58

    Little bit scrappy and disjointed at times, but dominated the game and got the job done.

    Thanks for the memories, Rafa. :)

  • Comment posted by David Watts, today at 15:58

    Last Liverpool fan that gets back to East Devon is a rotten egg,the last Liverpool fan leaving Liverpool that's heading for Cumbria,please don't forget to turn the lights out..

  • Comment posted by Marmite, today at 15:58

    Had no interest in the teams performance going into today's game other than winning all 3 points.

    So it was nice to see the team preform well from the first whistle.

    I can't hear no fat lady singing. Let's do it Reds!!

  • Comment posted by The snudge, today at 15:58

    Robbo was outstanding again. He never has a bad game!

  • Comment posted by JBT , today at 15:58

    No Salah, no Mane, no problem

  • Comment posted by Kevin Doomlord, today at 15:58

    A good win for Liverpool that helps with their quest for a runners up spot.

  • Comment posted by Salford BBC complaints system is a farce, today at 15:58

    Why do we always look to struggle against 10 men defences? However job done in the end. Playing for second in my opinion but that's no shame since city are considered the best team in Europe.

    Secondly, I wonder how many people will call Arsenal cheats for cancelling today's game? Only 1 covid case according to one paper!

    Agent Rafa couldn't quite finish the job!

  • Comment posted by bee, today at 15:57

    We need some premier league players or we're going straight back down!

  • Comment posted by r8r8r8r8, today at 15:57

    And lost key players to Afcon

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 15:57

    Good result, glad to see Fabinho, Ox and Minamino on the scoresheet and hoping the injury isn’t too bad.

  • Comment posted by Jose, today at 15:57

    No Salah, no Mane, no problem. YNWA

  • Comment posted by Presuming Ed, today at 15:57

    Liverpool will suffer without Salah and Mane they said.
    Firmino, Jota, Ox, Minamino, Origi.
    Cool

  • Comment posted by The Egyptian Magician, today at 15:57

    Hang on; after the Liverpool Arsenal game, the Mancs & other WUMs said ‘Liverpool are a one-man team and they won't win whilst Mo is away’ Could they be wrong again? Hell, yeah baby. Well done the REDMEN.

    Come in Agent Rafa; you have successfully completed your task

  • Comment posted by Middling, today at 15:56

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Presuming Ed, today at 15:59

      Presuming Ed replied:
      Slang cigarette

  • Comment posted by chriswvtr, today at 15:56

    But we can't score goals without Salah & Mane?! 🤪

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 16th January 2022