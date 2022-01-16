Match ends, Liverpool 3, Brentford 0.
Liverpool moved up to second in the Premier League as they overcame a stubborn Brentford side to take all three points at Anfield.
Fabinho's far-post header eased some of the tension that had built up at Anfield over 43 goalless minutes, but the home fans were relieved when Bryan Mbeumo sliced wide from a fine position after the break.
Shortly afterwards, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain connected with an Andy Robertson cross to double the lead and Takumi Minamino came off the bench to side-foot home a third.
Leaders Manchester City are 11 points above Liverpool, having played a game more.
More to follow.
Liverpool
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameAlissonAverage rating
7.53
- Squad number66Player nameAlexander-ArnoldAverage rating
7.91
- Squad number32Player nameMatipAverage rating
8.04
- Squad number4Player namevan DijkAverage rating
8.25
- Squad number26Player nameRobertsonAverage rating
8.33
- Squad number14Player nameHendersonAverage rating
8.12
- Squad number3Player nameFabinhoAverage rating
8.31
- Squad number17Player nameJonesAverage rating
8.05
- Squad number15Player nameOxlade-ChamberlainAverage rating
7.99
- Squad number9Player nameRoberto FirminoAverage rating
8.25
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo JotaAverage rating
8.04
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameMilnerAverage rating
7.42
- Squad number18Player nameMinaminoAverage rating
8.07
- Squad number49Player nameGordonAverage rating
7.70
Brentford
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number40Player nameFernándezAverage rating
4.71
- Squad number20Player nameAjerAverage rating
4.66
- Squad number18Player nameJanssonAverage rating
4.63
- Squad number5Player namePinnockAverage rating
4.75
- Squad number30Player nameRoerslevAverage rating
4.56
- Squad number26Player nameBaptisteAverage rating
4.65
- Squad number6Player nameNørgaardAverage rating
4.70
- Squad number27Player nameJaneltAverage rating
4.70
- Squad number3Player nameHenryAverage rating
4.63
- Squad number19Player nameMbeumoAverage rating
4.98
- Squad number17Player nameToneyAverage rating
5.16
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameCanósAverage rating
4.52
- Squad number8Player nameJensenAverage rating
4.15
- Squad number11Player nameWissaAverage rating
3.87
Line-ups
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Alisson
- 66Alexander-Arnold
- 32Matip
- 4van Dijk
- 26Robertson
- 14Henderson
- 3Fabinho
- 17Jones
- 15Oxlade-ChamberlainSubstituted forMinaminoat 74'minutes
- 9FirminoSubstituted forMilnerat 78'minutes
- 20JotaSubstituted forGordonat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Konaté
- 7Milner
- 12Gomez
- 18Minamino
- 21Tsimikas
- 49Gordon
- 62Kelleher
- 76N Williams
- 80Morton
Brentford
Formation 3-5-2
- 40Fernández
- 20AjerBooked at 19mins
- 18Jansson
- 5Pinnock
- 30Roerslev
- 26BaptisteSubstituted forWissaat 68'minutes
- 6Nørgaard
- 27Janelt
- 3HenrySubstituted forCanósat 49'minutes
- 19MbeumoSubstituted forJensenat 75'minutes
- 17Toney
Substitutes
- 7Canós
- 8Jensen
- 9Forss
- 11Wissa
- 14Ghoddos
- 28Bidstrup
- 29Bech Sørensen
- 36Stevens
- 49Lössl
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home27
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Liverpool 3, Brentford 0.
Post update
Foul by Kaide Gordon (Liverpool).
Post update
Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ivan Toney (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mathias Jensen.
Post update
Foul by James Milner (Liverpool).
Post update
Mads Roerslev (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sergi Canós (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yoane Wissa.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Takumi Minamino (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Milner.
Post update
Offside, Liverpool. Takumi Minamino tries a through ball, but Trent Alexander-Arnold is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kaide Gordon (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Takumi Minamino with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt saved. Curtis Jones (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fabinho with a headed pass.
Post update
Foul by Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool).
Post update
Vitaly Janelt (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Ethan Pinnock.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Kaide Gordon replaces Diogo Jota.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. James Milner replaces Roberto Firmino.
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool 3, Brentford 0. Takumi Minamino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.
Post update
Attempt missed. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Fabinho.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Mathias Jensen replaces Bryan Mbeumo.
Be hard to close the gap to City.
But we must believe we can.
Well done Raffa
Pity you got sacked before you could complete your mission.
I guess the expectation was that without Salah and Mané Liverpool would drop points. It’s kicking off ! Neutrals are boiling, livid!
Thanks for the memories, Rafa. :)
So it was nice to see the team preform well from the first whistle.
I can't hear no fat lady singing. Let's do it Reds!!
Secondly, I wonder how many people will call Arsenal cheats for cancelling today's game? Only 1 covid case according to one paper!
Agent Rafa couldn't quite finish the job!
Firmino, Jota, Ox, Minamino, Origi.
Cool
Come in Agent Rafa; you have successfully completed your task