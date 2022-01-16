Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Fabinho's header was his second Premier League goal of the season

Liverpool moved up to second in the Premier League as they overcame a stubborn Brentford side to take all three points at Anfield.

Fabinho's far-post header eased some of the tension that had built up at Anfield over 43 goalless minutes, but the home fans were relieved when Bryan Mbeumo sliced wide from a fine position after the break.

Shortly afterwards, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain connected with an Andy Robertson cross to double the lead and Takumi Minamino came off the bench to side-foot home a third.

Leaders Manchester City are 11 points above Liverpool, having played a game more.

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Liverpool Liverpool Liverpool

Brentford Brentford Brentford Liverpool Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Alisson Average rating 7.53 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 66 Player name Alexander-Arnold Average rating 7.91 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 32 Player name Matip Average rating 8.04 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name van Dijk Average rating 8.25 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name Robertson Average rating 8.33 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Henderson Average rating 8.12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Fabinho Average rating 8.31 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Jones Average rating 8.05 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Oxlade-Chamberlain Average rating 7.99 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Roberto Firmino Average rating 8.25 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Jota Average rating 8.04 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 7 Player name Milner Average rating 7.42 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Minamino Average rating 8.07 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 49 Player name Gordon Average rating 7.70 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Brentford Starting XI Avg Squad number 40 Player name Fernández Average rating 4.71 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Ajer Average rating 4.66 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Jansson Average rating 4.63 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Pinnock Average rating 4.75 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 30 Player name Roerslev Average rating 4.56 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name Baptiste Average rating 4.65 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Nørgaard Average rating 4.70 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Janelt Average rating 4.70 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Henry Average rating 4.63 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Mbeumo Average rating 4.98 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Toney Average rating 5.16 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 7 Player name Canós Average rating 4.52 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Jensen Average rating 4.15 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Wissa Average rating 3.87 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Liverpool Formation 4-3-3 1 Alisson 66 Alexander-Arnold 32 Matip 4 van Dijk 26 Robertson 14 Henderson 3 Fabinho 17 Jones 15 Oxlade-Chamberlain 9 Firmino 20 Jota 1 Alisson

66 Alexander-Arnold

32 Matip

4 van Dijk

26 Robertson

14 Henderson

3 Fabinho

17 Jones

15 Oxlade-Chamberlain Substituted for Minamino at 74' minutes

9 Firmino Substituted for Milner at 78' minutes

20 Jota Substituted for Gordon at 82' minutes Substitutes 5 Konaté

7 Milner

12 Gomez

18 Minamino

21 Tsimikas

49 Gordon

62 Kelleher

76 N Williams

80 Morton Brentford Formation 3-5-2 40 Fernández 20 Ajer 18 Jansson 5 Pinnock 30 Roerslev 26 Baptiste 6 Nørgaard 27 Janelt 3 Henry 19 Mbeumo 17 Toney 40 Fernández

20 Ajer Booked at 19mins

18 Jansson

5 Pinnock

30 Roerslev

26 Baptiste Substituted for Wissa at 68' minutes

6 Nørgaard

27 Janelt

3 Henry Substituted for Canós at 49' minutes

19 Mbeumo Substituted for Jensen at 75' minutes

17 Toney Substitutes 7 Canós

8 Jensen

9 Forss

11 Wissa

14 Ghoddos

28 Bidstrup

29 Bech Sørensen

36 Stevens

49 Lössl Referee: Jonathan Moss Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Liverpool 3, Brentford 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Liverpool 3, Brentford 0. Post update Foul by Kaide Gordon (Liverpool). Post update Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt saved. Ivan Toney (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mathias Jensen. Post update Foul by James Milner (Liverpool). Post update Mads Roerslev (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt blocked. Sergi Canós (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yoane Wissa. Post update Attempt blocked. Takumi Minamino (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Milner. Post update Offside, Liverpool. Takumi Minamino tries a through ball, but Trent Alexander-Arnold is caught offside. Post update Attempt saved. Kaide Gordon (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Takumi Minamino with a through ball. Post update Attempt saved. Curtis Jones (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Fabinho with a headed pass. Post update Foul by Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool). Post update Vitaly Janelt (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Ethan Pinnock. Substitution Substitution, Liverpool. Kaide Gordon replaces Diogo Jota. Substitution Substitution, Liverpool. James Milner replaces Roberto Firmino. goal Goal! Goal! Liverpool 3, Brentford 0. Takumi Minamino (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Roberto Firmino. Post update Attempt missed. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Fabinho. Substitution Substitution, Brentford. Mathias Jensen replaces Bryan Mbeumo. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward