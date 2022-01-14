Liverpool v Brentford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side were frustrated by Arsenal in the League Cup semi-final first leg on Thursday

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool have no fresh injuries, with James Milner, Andy Robertson and Virgil van Dijk all expected to recover in time from minor issues sustained against Arsenal on Thursday.

Naby Keita, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Brentford pair Sergio Canos and Rico Henry should be fit to play.

Josh Dasilva, David Raya, Charlie Goode and Mathias Jorgensen remain out, while Frank Onyeka is still on Africa Cup of Nations duty.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Liverpool should have enough to beat Brentford at Anfield. The Bees put on a very disciplined defensive performance when they lost 1-0 to Manchester City over Christmas, but they shipped four goals against Southampton on Tuesday, which is not exactly ideal preparation for this game.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v grime star S-X

Their most recent top-flight game not to feature either of them was a 3-0 home victory against Middlesbrough on 21 May 2017

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brentford are without a win in eight matches against Liverpool in all competitions since a 2-1 top-flight victory at Griffin Park in November 1938.

This is the first time Brentford have visited Anfield since an FA Cup quarter-final defeat in March 1989. The Reds last hosted the Bees in a league match back in October 1946.

Brentford have lost their last five away games against Liverpool in all competitions. Their only win at Anfield came in November 1937 when Bobby Reid netted a hat-trick in a 4-3 victory.

Liverpool

Liverpool have won just one of their past six fixtures in all competitions and none of their last three in the league.

They have failed to win either of their last two Premier League home games against promoted sides, drawing against West Brom and losing against Fulham last season. They last went three without a win in such matches between December 2000 and January 2002.

The Reds have lost their first home league match in just one of the past 16 calendar years.

Liverpool have dropped points in five of their seven Premier League matches against London opposition this campaign.

Roberto Firmino has scored four goals in his last three league appearances against promoted sides, having scored just four times in his previous 27 such games.

Brentford

Excluding the inaugural season in 1992-93, the only teams to win on their first Premier League visit to Anfield are Newcastle United (1993-94), Barnsley (1997-98), Watford (1999-2000) and Blackpool (2010-11).

Brentford kept a clean sheet in their first two Premier League matches but have only managed two more in their subsequent 18 attempts.

They have conceded the opening goal in 12 of their past 13 top-flight fixtures, while a league-high 20 of the 30 goals they have let in have been in the first half.

Their 10 most recent Premier League goals have been scored by 10 different players, including a Jamaal Lascelles own goal.

My Liverpool XI Choose your Liverpool formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Brentford XI Choose your Brentford starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team