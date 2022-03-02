The FA Women's Super League
Arsenal WomenArsenal Women4Reading WomenReading Women0

Arsenal 4-0 Reading: Gunners extend lead at top of WSL

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema opens the scoring against Reading in the Women's Super League
Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema has now scored in seven consecutive games against Reading

Arsenal scored three first-half goals as they cruised to victory over Reading to extend their lead at the top of the Women's Super League to five points.

Vivianne Miedema opened the scoring on 22 minutes, and Katie McCabe doubled the advantage two minutes later.

Leah Williamson, starting her first WSL game since November, nodded in the Gunners' third, then Stina Blackstenius poked home Miedema's cross.

Defeat means sixth-placed Reading have lost back-to-back league games.

Miedema's goal means she has scored in seven consecutive games against the Royals and draws level with Chelsea's Sam Kerr on nine goals this season.

The Gunners face Birmingham on Sunday and could go eight points clear of Chelsea, though the Blues will have three games in hand.

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 16MaritzSubstituted forWienroitherat 59'minutes
  • 6Williamson
  • 2Carvalho Souza
  • 7Catley
  • 10Little
  • 11MiedemaSubstituted forNobbsat 75'minutes
  • 13WältiSubstituted forMaanumat 59'minutes
  • 15McCabeSubstituted forHeathat 71'minutes
  • 25Blackstenius
  • 19FoordSubstituted forMeadat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Beattie
  • 8Nobbs
  • 9Mead
  • 12Maanum
  • 18Williams
  • 20Boye
  • 23Iwabuchi
  • 26Wienroither
  • 77Heath

Reading Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Stewart
  • 2Bryson
  • 14Cooper
  • 5Evans
  • 28Woodham
  • 12HarriesSubstituted forVanhaevermaetat 45'minutes
  • 9Eikeland
  • 51Troelsgaard
  • 11Harding
  • 37PrimmerSubstituted forRoweat 45'minutes
  • 10DowieSubstituted forRoseat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Peplow
  • 6Rose
  • 23Rowe
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 31Roberts
  • 35Baigent
  • 39Thomann
  • 41Poulter
Referee:
James Bell

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenal WomenAway TeamReading Women
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home19
Away4
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away0
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arsenal Women 4, Reading Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arsenal Women 4, Reading Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Rafaelle (Arsenal Women).

  4. Post update

    Natasha Harding (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Frida Maanum.

  6. Post update

    Tobin Heath (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Faye Bryson (Reading Women).

  8. Post update

    Tobin Heath (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Faye Bryson (Reading Women).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Natasha Harding.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tobin Heath (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Laura Wienroither.

  12. Post update

    Tobin Heath (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women).

  14. Post update

    Offside, Arsenal Women. Jordan Nobbs tries a through ball, but Tobin Heath is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Arsenal Women. Rafaelle tries a through ball, but Jordan Nobbs is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Natasha Harding (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Deanne Rose.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Laura Wienroither (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Tobin Heath with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Lily Woodham.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal Women. Jordan Nobbs replaces Vivianne Miedema because of an injury.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women).

