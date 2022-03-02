Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema has now scored in seven consecutive games against Reading

Arsenal scored three first-half goals as they cruised to victory over Reading to extend their lead at the top of the Women's Super League to five points.

Vivianne Miedema opened the scoring on 22 minutes, and Katie McCabe doubled the advantage two minutes later.

Leah Williamson, starting her first WSL game since November, nodded in the Gunners' third, then Stina Blackstenius poked home Miedema's cross.

Defeat means sixth-placed Reading have lost back-to-back league games.

Miedema's goal means she has scored in seven consecutive games against the Royals and draws level with Chelsea's Sam Kerr on nine goals this season.

The Gunners face Birmingham on Sunday and could go eight points clear of Chelsea, though the Blues will have three games in hand.