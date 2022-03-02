Match ends, Arsenal Women 4, Reading Women 0.
Arsenal scored three first-half goals as they cruised to victory over Reading to extend their lead at the top of the Women's Super League to five points.
Vivianne Miedema opened the scoring on 22 minutes, and Katie McCabe doubled the advantage two minutes later.
Leah Williamson, starting her first WSL game since November, nodded in the Gunners' third, then Stina Blackstenius poked home Miedema's cross.
Defeat means sixth-placed Reading have lost back-to-back league games.
Miedema's goal means she has scored in seven consecutive games against the Royals and draws level with Chelsea's Sam Kerr on nine goals this season.
The Gunners face Birmingham on Sunday and could go eight points clear of Chelsea, though the Blues will have three games in hand.
Line-ups
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Zinsberger
- 16MaritzSubstituted forWienroitherat 59'minutes
- 6Williamson
- 2Carvalho Souza
- 7Catley
- 10Little
- 11MiedemaSubstituted forNobbsat 75'minutes
- 13WältiSubstituted forMaanumat 59'minutes
- 15McCabeSubstituted forHeathat 71'minutes
- 25Blackstenius
- 19FoordSubstituted forMeadat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Beattie
- 8Nobbs
- 9Mead
- 12Maanum
- 18Williams
- 20Boye
- 23Iwabuchi
- 26Wienroither
- 77Heath
Reading Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Stewart
- 2Bryson
- 14Cooper
- 5Evans
- 28Woodham
- 12HarriesSubstituted forVanhaevermaetat 45'minutes
- 9Eikeland
- 51Troelsgaard
- 11Harding
- 37PrimmerSubstituted forRoweat 45'minutes
- 10DowieSubstituted forRoseat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Peplow
- 6Rose
- 23Rowe
- 27Vanhaevermaet
- 31Roberts
- 35Baigent
- 39Thomann
- 41Poulter
- Referee:
- James Bell
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal Women 4, Reading Women 0.
Post update
Foul by Rafaelle (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Natasha Harding (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Frida Maanum.
Post update
Tobin Heath (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Faye Bryson (Reading Women).
Post update
Tobin Heath (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Faye Bryson (Reading Women).
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Natasha Harding.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tobin Heath (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Laura Wienroither.
Post update
Tobin Heath (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sanne Troelsgaard (Reading Women).
Post update
Offside, Arsenal Women. Jordan Nobbs tries a through ball, but Tobin Heath is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Arsenal Women. Rafaelle tries a through ball, but Jordan Nobbs is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Natasha Harding (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Deanne Rose.
Post update
Attempt missed. Laura Wienroither (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Tobin Heath with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Lily Woodham.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Jordan Nobbs replaces Vivianne Miedema because of an injury.
Post update
Foul by Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women).