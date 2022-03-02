Arsenal Women v Reading Women

First Half ends, Arsenal Women 3, Reading Women 0.
Line-ups
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Zinsberger
- 16Maritz
- 6Williamson
- 2Carvalho Souza
- 7Catley
- 10Little
- 11Miedema
- 13Wälti
- 15McCabe
- 25Blackstenius
- 19Foord
Substitutes
- 5Beattie
- 8Nobbs
- 9Mead
- 12Maanum
- 18Williams
- 20Boye
- 23Iwabuchi
- 26Wienroither
- 77Heath
Reading Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Stewart
- 2Bryson
- 14Cooper
- 5Evans
- 28Woodham
- 12Harries
- 9Eikeland
- 51Troelsgaard
- 11Harding
- 37Primmer
- 10Dowie
Substitutes
- 4Peplow
- 6Rose
- 23Rowe
- 27Vanhaevermaet
- 31Roberts
- 35Baigent
- 39Thomann
- 41Poulter
- Referee:
- James Bell
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Offside, Reading Women. Sanne Troelsgaard tries a through ball, but Natasha Harding is caught offside.
Post update
Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tia Primmer (Reading Women).
Post update
Foul by Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Faye Bryson (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stina Blackstenius.
Post update
Offside, Reading Women. Faye Bryson tries a through ball, but Natasha Dowie is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Deanna Cooper.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephanie-Elise Catley.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal Women 3, Reading Women 0. Leah Williamson (Arsenal Women) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephanie-Elise Catley with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Faye Bryson.
Post update
Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Tia Primmer (Reading Women).
Post update
Attempt saved. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lia Wälti.
Post update
Foul by Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Gemma Evans (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal Women 2, Reading Women 0. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal Women 1, Reading Women 0. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom right corner.