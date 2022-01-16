Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, West Ham United Women 1.
West Ham's Kate Longhurst scored a late equaliser to deny Tottenham a London derby victory in the Women's Super League.
Rosella Ayane converted a penalty in the second half to give the hosts the lead at the Hive.
But West Ham, who lost Hawa Cissoko to a red card, avoided defeat with the very last kick of the game.
Spurs missed the chance to go second in the WSL, two points behind rivals Arsenal.
They started with purpose and almost carved through the Hammers backline through Ayane, who had a shot blocked before continuing her run, only for Gilly Flaherty to clear.
With half-time looming, both sides squandered chances. Josie Green was thwarted by Flaherty before Ayane fired wide at one end, and Grace Fisk and Claudia Walker shot over for the visitors.
On 54 minutes, Ayane slotted home from the penalty spot after Cissoko challenged Jiali Tang from behind in the area.
Two minutes later, the French defender, already on a booking, was sent off for dissent after she was penalised for a foul on Jessica Naz.
Ashleigh Neville almost drove in a second for Spurs with 18 minutes remaining, but West Ham substitute Lucy Parker blocked superbly before debutant West Ham goalkeeper Anna Leat denied Tang.
But the drama was not over, as Longhurst, a lifelong West Ham fan and season ticket holder at London Stadium, struck to claim a point with a powerful header.
Line-ups
Tottenham Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 22Spencer
- 5Bartrip
- 3ZadorskyBooked at 74mins
- 6Harrop
- 29Neville
- 12Percival
- 21ClemaronBooked at 45minsSubstituted forWilliamsat 45'minutes
- 4Green
- 23AyaneSubstituted forUbogaguat 78'minutes
- 9Tang
- 7NazSubstituted forAddisonat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Korpela
- 2Morgan
- 10Williams
- 13Ale
- 14Addison
- 18Ubogagu
West Ham Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 18Leat
- 22Fisk
- 23CissokoBooked at 56mins
- 5Flaherty
- 7Evans
- 8SnerleBooked at 57minsSubstituted forParkerat 67'minutes
- 4StringerBooked at 18minsSubstituted forWyneat 45'minutes
- 10Svitková
- 12Longhurst
- 9WalkerSubstituted forFilisat 85'minutes
- 32Brynjarsdóttir
Substitutes
- 2Wyne
- 15Parker
- 17Filis
- 20Joel
- 24Cairns
- 25Garrard
- 26Moore
- 33Houssein
- Referee:
- Amy Fearns
- Attendance:
- 678
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, West Ham United Women 1.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, West Ham United Women 1. Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir.
Angela Addison (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Grace Fisk (West Ham United Women).
Attempt saved. Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josie Green with a cross.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Kate Longhurst.
Foul by Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Gilly Flaherty (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Melisa Filis replaces Claudia Walker.
Attempt blocked. Angela Addison (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kerys Harrop.
Attempt saved. Angela Addison (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Josie Green.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Zaneta Wyne.
Attempt saved. Tang Jiali (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Angela Addison.
Attempt blocked. Angela Addison (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ria Percival.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Chioma Ubogagu replaces Rosella Ayane.
Attempt missed. Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ria Percival with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Claudia Walker.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Lucy Parker.
Attempt blocked. Tang Jiali (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ria Percival.