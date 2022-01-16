Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Longhurst is a season ticket holder at London Stadium

West Ham's Kate Longhurst scored a late equaliser to deny Tottenham a London derby victory in the Women's Super League.

Rosella Ayane converted a penalty in the second half to give the hosts the lead at the Hive.

But West Ham, who lost Hawa Cissoko to a red card, avoided defeat with the very last kick of the game.

Spurs missed the chance to go second in the WSL, two points behind rivals Arsenal.

They started with purpose and almost carved through the Hammers backline through Ayane, who had a shot blocked before continuing her run, only for Gilly Flaherty to clear.

With half-time looming, both sides squandered chances. Josie Green was thwarted by Flaherty before Ayane fired wide at one end, and Grace Fisk and Claudia Walker shot over for the visitors.

On 54 minutes, Ayane slotted home from the penalty spot after Cissoko challenged Jiali Tang from behind in the area.

Two minutes later, the French defender, already on a booking, was sent off for dissent after she was penalised for a foul on Jessica Naz.

Ashleigh Neville almost drove in a second for Spurs with 18 minutes remaining, but West Ham substitute Lucy Parker blocked superbly before debutant West Ham goalkeeper Anna Leat denied Tang.

But the drama was not over, as Longhurst, a lifelong West Ham fan and season ticket holder at London Stadium, struck to claim a point with a powerful header.