Tottenham Hotspur Women v West Ham United Women

Line-ups
Tottenham Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 22Spencer
- 5Bartrip
- 3Zadorsky
- 6Harrop
- 29Neville
- 12Percival
- 21ClemaronBooked at 45minsSubstituted forWilliamsat 45'minutes
- 4Green
- 23Ayane
- 9Tang
- 7Naz
Substitutes
- 1Korpela
- 2Morgan
- 10Williams
- 13Ale
- 14Addison
- 18Ubogagu
West Ham Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 18Leat
- 22Fisk
- 23CissokoBooked at 30mins
- 5Flaherty
- 7Evans
- 8Snerle
- 4StringerBooked at 18minsSubstituted forWyneat 45'minutes
- 10Svitková
- 12Longhurst
- 9Walker
- 32Brynjarsdóttir
Substitutes
- 2Wyne
- 15Parker
- 17Filis
- 20Joel
- 24Cairns
- 25Garrard
- 26Moore
- 33Houssein
- Referee:
- Amy Fearns
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Live Text
Foul by Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Tang Jiali (Tottenham Hotspur Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ria Percival.
Foul by Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Foul by Katerina Svitková (West Ham United Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Rachel Williams replaces Maéva Clemaron.
Second Half
Second Half begins Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, West Ham United Women 0.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United Women. Zaneta Wyne replaces Abbey-Leigh Stringer.
Half Time
First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, West Ham United Women 0.
Booking
Maéva Clemaron (Tottenham Hotspur Women) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Maéva Clemaron (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Molly Bartrip.
Attempt blocked. Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lisa Evans.
Attempt missed. Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Tang Jiali.
Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women).
Attempt missed. Grace Fisk (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Molly Bartrip.