The FA Women's Super League
Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women0West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women0

Tottenham Hotspur Women v West Ham United Women

Line-ups

Tottenham Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 22Spencer
  • 5Bartrip
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 6Harrop
  • 29Neville
  • 12Percival
  • 21ClemaronBooked at 45minsSubstituted forWilliamsat 45'minutes
  • 4Green
  • 23Ayane
  • 9Tang
  • 7Naz

Substitutes

  • 1Korpela
  • 2Morgan
  • 10Williams
  • 13Ale
  • 14Addison
  • 18Ubogagu

West Ham Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 18Leat
  • 22Fisk
  • 23CissokoBooked at 30mins
  • 5Flaherty
  • 7Evans
  • 8Snerle
  • 4StringerBooked at 18minsSubstituted forWyneat 45'minutes
  • 10Svitková
  • 12Longhurst
  • 9Walker
  • 32Brynjarsdóttir

Substitutes

  • 2Wyne
  • 15Parker
  • 17Filis
  • 20Joel
  • 24Cairns
  • 25Garrard
  • 26Moore
  • 33Houssein
Referee:
Amy Fearns

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenham WomenAway TeamWest Ham Women
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home6
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Katerina Svitková (West Ham United Women).

  2. Post update

    Foul by Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  3. Post update

    Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tang Jiali (Tottenham Hotspur Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ria Percival.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Katerina Svitková (West Ham United Women).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Rachel Williams replaces Maéva Clemaron.

  8. Second Half

    Second Half begins Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, West Ham United Women 0.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United Women. Zaneta Wyne replaces Abbey-Leigh Stringer.

  10. Half Time

    First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, West Ham United Women 0.

  11. Booking

    Maéva Clemaron (Tottenham Hotspur Women) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Maéva Clemaron (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  13. Post update

    Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Molly Bartrip.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lisa Evans.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Tang Jiali.

  17. Post update

    Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Grace Fisk (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir with a headed pass following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Molly Bartrip.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 16th January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women108113052525
2Chelsea Women97022762121
3Man Utd Women1163224131121
4Tottenham Women11632127521
5Man City Women1161428181019
6Reading Women105141212016
7Brighton Women115061216-415
8West Ham Women103521211114
9Everton Women10325916-711
10Aston Villa Women11317625-1910
11Leicester City Women122010624-186
12B'ham City Women121110631-254
View full The FA Women's Super League table

