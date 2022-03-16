Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea closed the gap on Women's Super League leaders Arsenal to two points with an emphatic win at Everton.

Sam Kerr's glancing header and Guro Reiten's thumping finish gave the visitors an early two-goal cushion.

Erin Cuthbert found the top corner to make it 3-0 before the half-hour mark.

The Blues could leapfrog Arsenal at the top of the table if they beat London rivals Tottenham in their game in hand on Wednesday 23 March.

Niamh Charles could have added further gloss to the scoreline in a one-sided first half but headed Pernille Harder's cross into the side-netting.

The start of the second period at Walton Hall Park was delayed by nearly 15 minutes because of an injury to referee James Bell, who was replaced at the interval by fourth official Ed Duckworth.

The visitors' chances dried up after the restart but Everton - who had won their last two league fixtures prior to Wednesday - rarely threatened to forge an unlikely route back into the game.

The Toffees have now failed to score in each of their last eight league matches against the Blues - a record for a single side against another in the WSL.