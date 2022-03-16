Match ends, Everton Women 0, Chelsea Women 3.
Chelsea closed the gap on Women's Super League leaders Arsenal to two points with an emphatic win at Everton.
Sam Kerr's glancing header and Guro Reiten's thumping finish gave the visitors an early two-goal cushion.
Erin Cuthbert found the top corner to make it 3-0 before the half-hour mark.
The Blues could leapfrog Arsenal at the top of the table if they beat London rivals Tottenham in their game in hand on Wednesday 23 March.
Niamh Charles could have added further gloss to the scoreline in a one-sided first half but headed Pernille Harder's cross into the side-netting.
The start of the second period at Walton Hall Park was delayed by nearly 15 minutes because of an injury to referee James Bell, who was replaced at the interval by fourth official Ed Duckworth.
The visitors' chances dried up after the restart but Everton - who had won their last two league fixtures prior to Wednesday - rarely threatened to forge an unlikely route back into the game.
The Toffees have now failed to score in each of their last eight league matches against the Blues - a record for a single side against another in the WSL.
Line-ups
Everton Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 18Brosnan
- 3Turner
- 20Finnigan
- 6George
- 30Pattinson
- 22GalliSubstituted forDaliat 81'minutes
- 5BjörnSubstituted forGrahamat 45'minutes
- 11Emslie
- 8ChristiansenSubstituted forDugganat 81'minutes
- 28BennisonSubstituted forMaierat 68'minutes
- 10MagillSubstituted forGauvinat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 1MacIver
- 7Dali
- 9Duggan
- 13Gauvin
- 17Graham
- 21Maier
- 26Clinton
Chelsea Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Musovic
- 4Bright
- 3NouwenSubstituted forMjeldeat 82'minutes
- 7Carter
- 21CharlesSubstituted forErikssonat 61'minutes
- 17Fleming
- 22CuthbertSubstituted forSpenceat 61'minutes
- 5Ingle
- 11ReitenSubstituted forAbdullinaat 75'minutes
- 23HarderSubstituted forEnglandat 75'minutes
- 20Kerr
Substitutes
- 9England
- 10Ji
- 16Eriksson
- 18Mjelde
- 19James
- 24Spence
- 25Andersson
- 27Abdullina
- 30Berger
- Referee:
- James Bell
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Everton Women 0, Chelsea Women 3.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Bethany England (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Drew Spence (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Gabrielle George.
Post update
Attempt missed. Danielle Turner (Everton Women) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Claire Emslie.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Maren Mjelde replaces Aniek Nouwen.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Women. Kenza Dali replaces Aurora Galli.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Women. Toni Duggan replaces Izzy Christiansen.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sophie Ingle with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Megan Finnigan.
Post update
Foul by Jessica Carter (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Poppy Pattinson (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Bethany England replaces Pernille Harder.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Alsu Abdullina replaces Guro Reiten.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Danielle Turner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Millie Bright (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sam Kerr following a set piece situation.
Post update
Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Claire Emslie (Everton Women).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sophie Ingle.