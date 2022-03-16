The FA Women's Super League
Everton WomenEverton Women0Chelsea WomenChelsea Women3

Everton Women 0-3 Chelsea Women: Blues close gap on WSL leaders Arsenal with emphatic victory

Chelsea closed the gap on Women's Super League leaders Arsenal to two points with an emphatic win at Everton.

Sam Kerr's glancing header and Guro Reiten's thumping finish gave the visitors an early two-goal cushion.

Erin Cuthbert found the top corner to make it 3-0 before the half-hour mark.

The Blues could leapfrog Arsenal at the top of the table if they beat London rivals Tottenham in their game in hand on Wednesday 23 March.

Niamh Charles could have added further gloss to the scoreline in a one-sided first half but headed Pernille Harder's cross into the side-netting.

The start of the second period at Walton Hall Park was delayed by nearly 15 minutes because of an injury to referee James Bell, who was replaced at the interval by fourth official Ed Duckworth.

The visitors' chances dried up after the restart but Everton - who had won their last two league fixtures prior to Wednesday - rarely threatened to forge an unlikely route back into the game.

The Toffees have now failed to score in each of their last eight league matches against the Blues - a record for a single side against another in the WSL.

Line-ups

Everton Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 18Brosnan
  • 3Turner
  • 20Finnigan
  • 6George
  • 30Pattinson
  • 22GalliSubstituted forDaliat 81'minutes
  • 5BjörnSubstituted forGrahamat 45'minutes
  • 11Emslie
  • 8ChristiansenSubstituted forDugganat 81'minutes
  • 28BennisonSubstituted forMaierat 68'minutes
  • 10MagillSubstituted forGauvinat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1MacIver
  • 7Dali
  • 9Duggan
  • 13Gauvin
  • 17Graham
  • 21Maier
  • 26Clinton

Chelsea Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Musovic
  • 4Bright
  • 3NouwenSubstituted forMjeldeat 82'minutes
  • 7Carter
  • 21CharlesSubstituted forErikssonat 61'minutes
  • 17Fleming
  • 22CuthbertSubstituted forSpenceat 61'minutes
  • 5Ingle
  • 11ReitenSubstituted forAbdullinaat 75'minutes
  • 23HarderSubstituted forEnglandat 75'minutes
  • 20Kerr

Substitutes

  • 9England
  • 10Ji
  • 16Eriksson
  • 18Mjelde
  • 19James
  • 24Spence
  • 25Andersson
  • 27Abdullina
  • 30Berger
Referee:
James Bell

Match Stats

Home TeamEverton WomenAway TeamChelsea Women
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home5
Away16
Shots on Target
Home0
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home4
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Everton Women 0, Chelsea Women 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Everton Women 0, Chelsea Women 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bethany England (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Drew Spence (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Gabrielle George.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danielle Turner (Everton Women) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Claire Emslie.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Maren Mjelde replaces Aniek Nouwen.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton Women. Kenza Dali replaces Aurora Galli.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton Women. Toni Duggan replaces Izzy Christiansen.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sophie Ingle with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Megan Finnigan.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jessica Carter (Chelsea Women).

  13. Post update

    Poppy Pattinson (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Bethany England replaces Pernille Harder.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Alsu Abdullina replaces Guro Reiten.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Danielle Turner.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Millie Bright (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sam Kerr following a set piece situation.

  18. Post update

    Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Claire Emslie (Everton Women).

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sophie Ingle.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women17124145103540
2Chelsea Women1612223873138
3Man Utd Women1795336171932
4Man City Women1692533201329
5Tottenham Women168441912728
6West Ham Women176652123-224
7Reading Women177281928-923
8Brighton Women177191826-822
9Everton Women165291428-1417
10Aston Villa Women1751111131-2016
11Leicester City Women1740131434-2012
12B'ham City Women1711151143-324
View full The FA Women's Super League table

