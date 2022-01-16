The FA Women's Super League
Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women1Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0

Leicester 1-0 Brighton: Foxes ease relegation fears with second win of the season

Shannon O'Brien shooting
Leicester scored just their sixth goal of the WSL campaign

Leicester City secured their second win of the season against Brighton at the King Power Stadium, lifting them off the bottom of the WSL table.

Shannon O'Brien scored the only goal in the second half to make the difference.

The Foxes created the better chances and ultimately deserved their victory.

It is now six successive defeats without scoring for Hope Powell's Brighton, who are slipping down the table

After a stop-start opening 20 minutes, it was Leicester that went close first. Abbie McManus volleyed goalwards, leaving Brighton goalkeeper Megan Walsh scrambling to make the save.

Moments later, Jessica Sigsworth was played in by a lovely through ball from Freya Gregory, but Inessa Kaagman dispossessed her before she could get a shot off.

The hosts' breakthrough came nine minutes after the break when O'Brien finished well from Sigsworth's layoff in the area.

Brighton couldn't find any sort of answer, despite substitute Kayleigh Green firing over in the dying moments. They are winless since beating Leicester back in November.

Chances to wrap it up came and went for Leicester, with both Sigsworth and Ashleigh Plumptre failing to double their lead, but they held on in the end.

Line-ups

Leicester City Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Lambourne
  • 15Howard
  • 5McManus
  • 22Plumptre
  • 14de Graaf
  • 3Tierney
  • 8Pike
  • 23Purfield
  • 9Sigsworth
  • 27O'BrienSubstituted forGoodwinat 80'minutes
  • 16GregorySubstituted forFlintat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Brougham
  • 7Flint
  • 12Goodwin
  • 18Barker
  • 19Grant
  • 20Zajmi
  • 32Baker
  • 40Robinson
  • 48Harris

Brighton Women

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Walsh
  • 2Koivisto
  • 20WilliamsSubstituted forKerkdijkat 80'minutes
  • 6Le Tissier
  • 17Kullberg
  • 16BrazilSubstituted forSymondsat 45'minutes
  • 7Whelan
  • 10Kaagman
  • 19SimpkinsSubstituted forConnollyat 56'minutes
  • 22RobinsonSubstituted forZigiotti Olmeat 57'minutes
  • 18CarterSubstituted forGreenat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Bowman
  • 5Kerkdijk
  • 8Connolly
  • 12Bance
  • 15Green
  • 21Zigiotti Olme
  • 24Symonds
  • 40Startup
Referee:
Abigail Byrne

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicester City WomenAway TeamBrighton Women
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home13
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leicester City Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leicester City Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emma Kullberg (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Inessa Kaagman.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Inessa Kaagman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  5. Post update

    Demi Lambourne (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Leicester City Women. Jemma Purfield tries a through ball, but Jessica Sigsworth is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Leicester City Women. Missy Goodwin tries a through ball, but Natasha Flint is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Leicester City Women. Jessica Sigsworth tries a through ball, but Molly Pike is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Emma Kullberg (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  10. Post update

    Missy Goodwin (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aileen Whelan.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Aileen Whelan.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Inessa Kaagman tries a through ball, but Kayleigh Green is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Emma Kullberg tries a through ball, but Inessa Kaagman is caught offside.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City Women. Missy Goodwin replaces Shannon O'Brien.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Danique Kerkdijk replaces Victoria Williams.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Maisie Symonds with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Maisie Symonds (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kayleigh Green.

  19. Post update

    Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jessica Sigsworth (Leicester City Women).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 16th January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women108113052525
2Chelsea Women97022762121
3Man Utd Women1163224131121
4Tottenham Women10622127520
5Man City Women1161428181019
6Reading Women105141212016
7Brighton Women115061216-415
8West Ham Women93421211113
9Everton Women10325916-711
10Aston Villa Women11317625-1910
11Leicester City Women122010624-186
12B'ham City Women121110631-254
View full The FA Women's Super League table

