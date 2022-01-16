Last updated on .From the section Football

Leicester scored just their sixth goal of the WSL campaign

Leicester City secured their second win of the season against Brighton at the King Power Stadium, lifting them off the bottom of the WSL table.

Shannon O'Brien scored the only goal in the second half to make the difference.

The Foxes created the better chances and ultimately deserved their victory.

It is now six successive defeats without scoring for Hope Powell's Brighton, who are slipping down the table

After a stop-start opening 20 minutes, it was Leicester that went close first. Abbie McManus volleyed goalwards, leaving Brighton goalkeeper Megan Walsh scrambling to make the save.

Moments later, Jessica Sigsworth was played in by a lovely through ball from Freya Gregory, but Inessa Kaagman dispossessed her before she could get a shot off.

The hosts' breakthrough came nine minutes after the break when O'Brien finished well from Sigsworth's layoff in the area.

Brighton couldn't find any sort of answer, despite substitute Kayleigh Green firing over in the dying moments. They are winless since beating Leicester back in November.

Chances to wrap it up came and went for Leicester, with both Sigsworth and Ashleigh Plumptre failing to double their lead, but they held on in the end.