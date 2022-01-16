Match ends, Leicester City Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0.
Leicester City secured their second win of the season against Brighton at the King Power Stadium, lifting them off the bottom of the WSL table.
Shannon O'Brien scored the only goal in the second half to make the difference.
The Foxes created the better chances and ultimately deserved their victory.
It is now six successive defeats without scoring for Hope Powell's Brighton, who are slipping down the table
After a stop-start opening 20 minutes, it was Leicester that went close first. Abbie McManus volleyed goalwards, leaving Brighton goalkeeper Megan Walsh scrambling to make the save.
Moments later, Jessica Sigsworth was played in by a lovely through ball from Freya Gregory, but Inessa Kaagman dispossessed her before she could get a shot off.
The hosts' breakthrough came nine minutes after the break when O'Brien finished well from Sigsworth's layoff in the area.
Brighton couldn't find any sort of answer, despite substitute Kayleigh Green firing over in the dying moments. They are winless since beating Leicester back in November.
Chances to wrap it up came and went for Leicester, with both Sigsworth and Ashleigh Plumptre failing to double their lead, but they held on in the end.
Line-ups
Leicester City Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Lambourne
- 15Howard
- 5McManus
- 22Plumptre
- 14de Graaf
- 3Tierney
- 8Pike
- 23Purfield
- 9Sigsworth
- 27O'BrienSubstituted forGoodwinat 80'minutes
- 16GregorySubstituted forFlintat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Brougham
- 7Flint
- 12Goodwin
- 18Barker
- 19Grant
- 20Zajmi
- 32Baker
- 40Robinson
- 48Harris
Brighton Women
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Walsh
- 2Koivisto
- 20WilliamsSubstituted forKerkdijkat 80'minutes
- 6Le Tissier
- 17Kullberg
- 16BrazilSubstituted forSymondsat 45'minutes
- 7Whelan
- 10Kaagman
- 19SimpkinsSubstituted forConnollyat 56'minutes
- 22RobinsonSubstituted forZigiotti Olmeat 57'minutes
- 18CarterSubstituted forGreenat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Bowman
- 5Kerkdijk
- 8Connolly
- 12Bance
- 15Green
- 21Zigiotti Olme
- 24Symonds
- 40Startup
- Referee:
- Abigail Byrne
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Emma Kullberg (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Inessa Kaagman.
Post update
Foul by Inessa Kaagman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Demi Lambourne (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Leicester City Women. Jemma Purfield tries a through ball, but Jessica Sigsworth is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Leicester City Women. Missy Goodwin tries a through ball, but Natasha Flint is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Leicester City Women. Jessica Sigsworth tries a through ball, but Molly Pike is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Emma Kullberg (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Missy Goodwin (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aileen Whelan.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Aileen Whelan.
Post update
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Inessa Kaagman tries a through ball, but Kayleigh Green is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Emma Kullberg tries a through ball, but Inessa Kaagman is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City Women. Missy Goodwin replaces Shannon O'Brien.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Danique Kerkdijk replaces Victoria Williams.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kayleigh Green (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Maisie Symonds with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Maisie Symonds (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kayleigh Green.
Post update
Aileen Whelan (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Jessica Sigsworth (Leicester City Women).