Line-ups
Gambia
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Jobe
- 14Sonko-Sundberg
- 12Gomez
- 5Colley
- 26Touray
- 3Jallow
- 28Adams
- 6Marreh
- 2Bobb
- 10Barrow
- 9Ceesay
Substitutes
- 11Barrow
- 13Jagne
- 16Jallow-Mbye
- 17Jobe
- 19Colley
- 20Trawally
- 21Janko
- 22Sibi
- 23Badamosi
- 24Darboe
- 25Sanneh
- 27Njie
Mali
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Mounkoro
- 2Traoré
- 17Sacko
- 5Kouyaté
- 6Haïdara
- 11Coulibaly
- 8Samassékou
- 20Bissouma
- 14Malouda Traoré
- 18Koné
- 19Djenepo
Substitutes
- 3Traoré
- 4Haïdara
- 7Doumbia
- 10Coulibaly
- 12Sissako
- 13Coulibaly
- 16Diarra
- 21Traoré
- 22Diawara
- 23Dieng
- 25Sinayoko
- 26Camara
- Referee:
- Samir Guezzaz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Hand ball by Musa Barrow (Gambia).
Attempt missed. Yves Bissouma (Mali) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Sulayman Marreh (Gambia).
Foul by Diadié Samassékou (Mali).
Attempt blocked. Yves Bissouma (Mali) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diadié Samassékou.
Attempt missed. Diadié Samassékou (Mali) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Lassana Coulibaly (Mali).
Post update
Ibou Touray (Gambia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Moussa Djenepo (Mali) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adama Malouda Traoré.
Offside, Gambia. James Gomez tries a through ball, but Assan Ceesay is caught offside.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
