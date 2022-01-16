Africa Cup of Nations - Group F
GambiaGambia0MaliMali0

Afcon 2021: The Gambia v Mali

Last updated on .

Line-ups

Gambia

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Jobe
  • 14Sonko-Sundberg
  • 12Gomez
  • 5Colley
  • 26Touray
  • 3Jallow
  • 28Adams
  • 6Marreh
  • 2Bobb
  • 10Barrow
  • 9Ceesay

Substitutes

  • 11Barrow
  • 13Jagne
  • 16Jallow-Mbye
  • 17Jobe
  • 19Colley
  • 20Trawally
  • 21Janko
  • 22Sibi
  • 23Badamosi
  • 24Darboe
  • 25Sanneh
  • 27Njie

Mali

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Mounkoro
  • 2Traoré
  • 17Sacko
  • 5Kouyaté
  • 6Haïdara
  • 11Coulibaly
  • 8Samassékou
  • 20Bissouma
  • 14Malouda Traoré
  • 18Koné
  • 19Djenepo

Substitutes

  • 3Traoré
  • 4Haïdara
  • 7Doumbia
  • 10Coulibaly
  • 12Sissako
  • 13Coulibaly
  • 16Diarra
  • 21Traoré
  • 22Diawara
  • 23Dieng
  • 25Sinayoko
  • 26Camara
Referee:
Samir Guezzaz

Match Stats

Home TeamGambiaAway TeamMali
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home0
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Mali. Conceded by Yusupha Bobb.

  2. Post update

    Hand ball by Musa Barrow (Gambia).

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Yves Bissouma (Mali) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Sulayman Marreh (Gambia).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Diadié Samassékou (Mali).

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Yves Bissouma (Mali) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Diadié Samassékou.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Diadié Samassékou (Mali) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Lassana Coulibaly (Mali).

  9. Post update

    Ibou Touray (Gambia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Moussa Djenepo (Mali) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adama Malouda Traoré.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Gambia. James Gomez tries a through ball, but Assan Ceesay is caught offside.

  12. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  13. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

