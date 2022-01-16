Attempt saved. Lassana Coulibaly (Mali) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Hamari Traoré with a cross.
Line-ups
Gambia
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Jobe
- 14Sonko-Sundberg
- 12Gomez
- 5Colley
- 26Touray
- 3Jallow
- 28Adams
- 6MarrehBooked at 24mins
- 2Bobb
- 10Barrow
- 9Ceesay
Substitutes
- 11Barrow
- 13Jagne
- 16Jallow-Mbye
- 17Jobe
- 19Colley
- 20Trawally
- 21Janko
- 22Sibi
- 23Badamosi
- 24Darboe
- 25Sanneh
- 27Njie
Mali
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Mounkoro
- 2Traoré
- 17Sacko
- 5Kouyaté
- 6HaïdaraBooked at 43mins
- 11CoulibalyBooked at 20mins
- 8Samassékou
- 20Bissouma
- 14Malouda Traoré
- 18Koné
- 19DjenepoBooked at 40mins
Substitutes
- 3Traoré
- 4Haïdara
- 7Doumbia
- 10Coulibaly
- 12Sissako
- 13Coulibaly
- 16Diarra
- 21Traoré
- 22Diawara
- 23Dieng
- 25Sinayoko
- 26Camara
- Referee:
- Samir Guezzaz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Ibrahima Koné (Mali) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Omar Colley (Gambia).
Post update
Attempt missed. Yves Bissouma (Mali) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Massadio Haïdara.
Post update
Corner, Mali. Conceded by Sulayman Marreh.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sulayman Marreh (Gambia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Yusupha Bobb (Gambia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Omar Colley with a headed pass.
Booking
Massadio Haïdara (Mali) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Massadio Haïdara (Mali).
Post update
Ablie Jallow (Gambia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Boubakar Kouyaté (Mali).
Post update
Assan Ceesay (Gambia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Moussa Djenepo (Mali) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Moussa Djenepo (Mali).
Post update
James Gomez (Gambia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Hand ball by Assan Ceesay (Gambia).
Post update
Ablie Jallow (Gambia) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Post update
Musa Barrow (Gambia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Moussa Djenepo (Mali).
Post update
Foul by Falaye Sacko (Mali).
Match report to follow.