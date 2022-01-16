Africa Cup of Nations - Group F
GambiaGambia0MaliMali0

Afcon 2021: The Gambia v Mali

Last updated on .From the section African

Line-ups

Gambia

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Jobe
  • 14Sonko-Sundberg
  • 12Gomez
  • 5Colley
  • 26Touray
  • 3Jallow
  • 28Adams
  • 6MarrehBooked at 24mins
  • 2Bobb
  • 10Barrow
  • 9Ceesay

Substitutes

  • 11Barrow
  • 13Jagne
  • 16Jallow-Mbye
  • 17Jobe
  • 19Colley
  • 20Trawally
  • 21Janko
  • 22Sibi
  • 23Badamosi
  • 24Darboe
  • 25Sanneh
  • 27Njie

Mali

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Mounkoro
  • 2Traoré
  • 17Sacko
  • 5Kouyaté
  • 6HaïdaraBooked at 43mins
  • 11CoulibalyBooked at 20mins
  • 8Samassékou
  • 20Bissouma
  • 14Malouda Traoré
  • 18Koné
  • 19DjenepoBooked at 40mins

Substitutes

  • 3Traoré
  • 4Haïdara
  • 7Doumbia
  • 10Coulibaly
  • 12Sissako
  • 13Coulibaly
  • 16Diarra
  • 21Traoré
  • 22Diawara
  • 23Dieng
  • 25Sinayoko
  • 26Camara
Referee:
Samir Guezzaz

Match Stats

Home TeamGambiaAway TeamMali
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home4
Away9
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lassana Coulibaly (Mali) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Hamari Traoré with a cross.

  2. Post update

    Ibrahima Koné (Mali) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Omar Colley (Gambia).

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Yves Bissouma (Mali) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Massadio Haïdara.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Mali. Conceded by Sulayman Marreh.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sulayman Marreh (Gambia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Yusupha Bobb (Gambia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Omar Colley with a headed pass.

  8. Booking

    Massadio Haïdara (Mali) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Massadio Haïdara (Mali).

  10. Post update

    Ablie Jallow (Gambia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Boubakar Kouyaté (Mali).

  12. Post update

    Assan Ceesay (Gambia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Booking

    Moussa Djenepo (Mali) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Moussa Djenepo (Mali).

  15. Post update

    James Gomez (Gambia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Hand ball by Assan Ceesay (Gambia).

  17. Post update

    Ablie Jallow (Gambia) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

  18. Post update

    Musa Barrow (Gambia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Moussa Djenepo (Mali).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Falaye Sacko (Mali).

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 16th January 2022

  • GambiaGambia0MaliMali0
  • Ivory CoastIvory Coast16:00Sierra LeoneSierra Leone
  • TunisiaTunisia16:00MauritaniaMauritania
  • AlgeriaAlgeria19:00Equatorial GuineaEquatorial Guinea

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon22006246
2Burkina Faso21012203
3Cape Verde21011103
4Ethiopia200215-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Guinea21101014
2Senegal21101014
3Malawi21012203
4Zimbabwe200213-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco22003036
2Gabon21102114
3Ghana201112-11
4Comoros200203-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria22004136
2Egypt21011103
3Guinea-Bissau201101-11
4Sudan201113-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast11001013
2Algeria10100001
3Sierra Leone10100001
4Equatorial Guinea100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gambia21101014
2Mali21101014
3Mauritania100101-10
4Tunisia100101-10
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC