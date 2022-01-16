Africa Cup of Nations - Group E
Ivory CoastIvory Coast0Sierra LeoneSierra Leone0

Afcon 2021: Ivory Coast v Sierra Leone

Last updated on .From the section African

Line-ups

Ivory Coast

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Sangaré
  • 17Aurier
  • 21Bailly
  • 14Deli
  • 3Konan
  • 18Sangaré
  • 4Seri
  • 8Kessié
  • 19Pépé
  • 22Haller
  • 9Zaha

Substitutes

  • 1Tapé
  • 2Konaté
  • 5Kanon
  • 7Kossounou
  • 10Kouassi
  • 11Cornet
  • 12Maïga
  • 15Gradel
  • 20Dié
  • 24Kouamé
  • 25Traorè
  • 26Cissé

Sierra Leone

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Nbalie Kamara
  • 2Kakay
  • 17Bangura
  • 5Caulker
  • 3Wright
  • 7Quee
  • 6Kamara
  • 19Bundu
  • 10Kamara
  • 14Buya Turay
  • 28Kamara

Substitutes

  • 4Kamara
  • 8Fofanah
  • 9Williams
  • 11Kaikai
  • 12Kamara
  • 13Kargbo
  • 15Dunia
  • 16Sesay
  • 20Mansaray
  • 22Kallon
  • 23Caulker
  • 27Dumbuya
Referee:
Maguette Ndiaye

Match Stats

Home TeamIvory CoastAway TeamSierra Leone
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Simon Deli (Côte d'Ivoire) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nicolas Pépé with a cross following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Côte d'Ivoire. Conceded by Mohamed Nbalie Kamara.

  3. Post update

    Penalty saved! Franck Kessié (Côte d'Ivoire) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

  4. Post update

    Penalty Côte d'Ivoire. Wilfried Zaha draws a foul in the penalty area.

  5. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Umaru Bangura (Sierra Leone) after a foul in the penalty area.

  6. Post update

    Eric Bailly (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Musa Kamara (Sierra Leone).

  8. Post update

    Offside, Côte d'Ivoire. Eric Bailly tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Franck Kessié (Côte d'Ivoire).

  10. Post update

    Mohamed Buya Turay (Sierra Leone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jean Michaël Seri (Côte d'Ivoire) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolas Pépé.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Côte d'Ivoire. Conceded by Kwame Quee.

  13. Post update

    Wilfried Zaha (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Mustapha Bundu (Sierra Leone).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ibrahim Sangaré (Côte d'Ivoire).

  16. Post update

    John Kamara (Sierra Leone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon22006246
2Burkina Faso21012203
3Cape Verde21011103
4Ethiopia200215-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Guinea21101014
2Senegal21101014
3Malawi21012203
4Zimbabwe200213-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco22003036
2Gabon21102114
3Ghana201112-11
4Comoros200203-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria22004136
2Egypt21011103
3Guinea-Bissau201101-11
4Sudan201113-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast21101014
2Sierra Leone20200002
3Algeria10100001
4Equatorial Guinea100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gambia21102114
2Mali21102114
3Tunisia21012113
4Mauritania200203-30
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC