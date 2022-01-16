Attempt missed. Simon Deli (Côte d'Ivoire) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nicolas Pépé with a cross following a corner.
Line-ups
Ivory Coast
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Sangaré
- 17Aurier
- 21Bailly
- 14Deli
- 3Konan
- 18Sangaré
- 4Seri
- 8Kessié
- 19Pépé
- 22Haller
- 9Zaha
Substitutes
- 1Tapé
- 2Konaté
- 5Kanon
- 7Kossounou
- 10Kouassi
- 11Cornet
- 12Maïga
- 15Gradel
- 20Dié
- 24Kouamé
- 25Traorè
- 26Cissé
Sierra Leone
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Nbalie Kamara
- 2Kakay
- 17Bangura
- 5Caulker
- 3Wright
- 7Quee
- 6Kamara
- 19Bundu
- 10Kamara
- 14Buya Turay
- 28Kamara
Substitutes
- 4Kamara
- 8Fofanah
- 9Williams
- 11Kaikai
- 12Kamara
- 13Kargbo
- 15Dunia
- 16Sesay
- 20Mansaray
- 22Kallon
- 23Caulker
- 27Dumbuya
- Referee:
- Maguette Ndiaye
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Corner, Côte d'Ivoire. Conceded by Mohamed Nbalie Kamara.
Penalty saved! Franck Kessié (Côte d'Ivoire) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Penalty Côte d'Ivoire. Wilfried Zaha draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Umaru Bangura (Sierra Leone) after a foul in the penalty area.
Eric Bailly (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Musa Kamara (Sierra Leone).
Offside, Côte d'Ivoire. Eric Bailly tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
Foul by Franck Kessié (Côte d'Ivoire).
Mohamed Buya Turay (Sierra Leone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Jean Michaël Seri (Côte d'Ivoire) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolas Pépé.
Corner, Côte d'Ivoire. Conceded by Kwame Quee.
Wilfried Zaha (Côte d'Ivoire) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mustapha Bundu (Sierra Leone).
Foul by Ibrahim Sangaré (Côte d'Ivoire).
John Kamara (Sierra Leone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.