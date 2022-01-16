Africa Cup of Nations - Group F
TunisiaTunisia2MauritaniaMauritania0

Afcon 2021: Tunisia v Mauritania

Line-ups

Tunisia

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Saïd
  • 21Mathlouthi
  • 2Ifa
  • 3Talbi
  • 12Maâloul
  • 25Ben Slimane
  • 17Skhiri
  • 18Chaalali
  • 8Khaoui
  • 11Jaziri
  • 10Khazri

Substitutes

  • 1Ben Mustapha
  • 4Rekik
  • 7Msakni
  • 13El Abdi
  • 14Mejbri
  • 15Ben Romdhane
  • 16Dahmen
  • 19Rafia
  • 24Ben Hmida
  • 26Jemal
  • 28Laidouni

Mauritania

Formation 5-4-1

  • 22Diop
  • 4Abou Demba
  • 21Houeibib
  • 14Dellahi
  • 3Abeid
  • 28Thiam
  • 7Thiam
  • 12N'Diaye
  • 8Fofana
  • 11Camara
  • 27Kamara

Substitutes

  • 1N'Diaye
  • 2Karamoko
  • 5
  • 9Tanjy
  • 10Ba
  • 13Diarra
  • 15Doukara
  • 18Mouhsine
  • 20Abderrahmane
  • 23Soueid
  • 24Yacoub
  • 25
Referee:
Mahmoud El Banna

Match Stats

Home TeamTunisiaAway TeamMauritania
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home3
Away0
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Seifeddine Jaziri (Tunisia).

  2. Post update

    Mohamed Dellahi (Mauritania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Tunisia 2, Mauritania 0. Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anis Ben Slimane.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Anis Ben Slimane (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ali Maâloul.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Tunisia. Conceded by Harouna Abou Demba.

  6. Post update

    Ghaylène Chaalali (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Aboubakar Kamara (Mauritania).

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Tunisia 1, Mauritania 0. Hamza Mathlouthi (Tunisia) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.

  9. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  10. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon22006246
2Burkina Faso21012203
3Cape Verde21011103
4Ethiopia200215-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Guinea21101014
2Senegal21101014
3Malawi21012203
4Zimbabwe200213-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco22003036
2Gabon21102114
3Ghana201112-11
4Comoros200203-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria22004136
2Egypt21011103
3Guinea-Bissau201101-11
4Sudan201113-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast21101014
2Sierra Leone20200002
3Algeria10100001
4Equatorial Guinea100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gambia21102114
2Mali21102114
3Tunisia21012113
4Mauritania200203-30
