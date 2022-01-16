Foul by Seifeddine Jaziri (Tunisia).
Tunisia
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Saïd
- 21Mathlouthi
- 2Ifa
- 3Talbi
- 12Maâloul
- 25Ben Slimane
- 17Skhiri
- 18Chaalali
- 8Khaoui
- 11Jaziri
- 10Khazri
- 1Ben Mustapha
- 4Rekik
- 7Msakni
- 13El Abdi
- 14Mejbri
- 15Ben Romdhane
- 16Dahmen
- 19Rafia
- 24Ben Hmida
- 26Jemal
- 28Laidouni
Mauritania
Formation 5-4-1
- 22Diop
- 4Abou Demba
- 21Houeibib
- 14Dellahi
- 3Abeid
- 28Thiam
- 7Thiam
- 12N'Diaye
- 8Fofana
- 11Camara
- 27Kamara
- 1N'Diaye
- 2Karamoko
- 5Bâ
- 9Tanjy
- 10Ba
- 13Diarra
- 15Doukara
- 18Mouhsine
- 20Abderrahmane
- 23Soueid
- 24Yacoub
- 25Bâ
- Mahmoud El Banna
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Mohamed Dellahi (Mauritania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Tunisia 2, Mauritania 0. Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anis Ben Slimane.
Attempt blocked. Anis Ben Slimane (Tunisia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ali Maâloul.
Corner, Tunisia. Conceded by Harouna Abou Demba.
Ghaylène Chaalali (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aboubakar Kamara (Mauritania).
Goal!
Goal! Tunisia 1, Mauritania 0. Hamza Mathlouthi (Tunisia) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
