Foul by Sofiane Bendebka (Algeria).
Line-ups
Algeria
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 23M'Bolhi
- 20Atal
- 2Mandi
- 4Benlamri
- 21BensebainiBooked at 8mins
- 22Bennacer
- 14Bendebka
- 7Mahrez
- 10Feghouli
- 8Belaïli
- 9BounedjahBooked at 4mins
Substitutes
- 3Tahrat
- 5Tougai
- 11Brahimi
- 12Belkebla
- 13Slimani
- 15Boulaya
- 16Oukidja
- 19Zorgane
- 24Chétti
- 25Benayada
- 26Amoura
- 27Benrahma
Equatorial Guinea
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Owono Ngua Akeng
- 15Akapo Martínez
- 21Orozco Fernández Obiang Obono
- 16Coco-Bassey Oubiña
- 11Owono NchamaBooked at 9mins
- 22Ganet
- 8Machín
- 6Salvador Edú
- 4Bikoro Akieme Nchama
- 14Buyla Sam
- 9Siafá Etoha
Substitutes
- 2Mayé
- 3Anieboh
- 5Anvene Ebang Elá
- 7Belima
- 12Magno Mba Bicoro
- 13Sapunga Mbara
- 17Miranda Boacho
- 18Hanza Meha
- 19Nlavo Asué
- 20Eneme Bocari
- 24Balboa Bandeira
- 26Akapo Martínez
- Referee:
- Mario Escobar
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Algeria. Conceded by Saúl Coco.
Foul by Youcef Atal (Algeria).
Jannick Buyla (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Algeria. Conceded by Saúl Coco.
Sofiane Bendebka (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea).
Djamel Benlamri (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Óscar Siafá (Equatorial Guinea).
Offside, Algeria. Aïssa Mandi tries a through ball, but Ramy Bensebaini is caught offside.
Basilio Ndong (Equatorial Guinea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Youcef Belaïli (Algeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Basilio Ndong (Equatorial Guinea).
Ramy Bensebaini (Algeria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ramy Bensebaini (Algeria).
Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Algeria. Sofiane Feghouli tries a through ball, but Baghdad Bounedjah is caught offside.
Djamel Benlamri (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Óscar Siafá (Equatorial Guinea).
Match report to follow.