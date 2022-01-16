Africa Cup of Nations - Group E
AlgeriaAlgeria0Equatorial GuineaEquatorial Guinea0

Afcon 2021: Algeria v Equatorial Guinea

Line-ups

Algeria

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 23M'Bolhi
  • 20Atal
  • 2Mandi
  • 4Benlamri
  • 21BensebainiBooked at 8mins
  • 22Bennacer
  • 14Bendebka
  • 7Mahrez
  • 10Feghouli
  • 8Belaïli
  • 9BounedjahBooked at 4mins

Substitutes

  • 3Tahrat
  • 5Tougai
  • 11Brahimi
  • 12Belkebla
  • 13Slimani
  • 15Boulaya
  • 16Oukidja
  • 19Zorgane
  • 24Chétti
  • 25Benayada
  • 26Amoura
  • 27Benrahma

Equatorial Guinea

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Owono Ngua Akeng
  • 15Akapo Martínez
  • 21Orozco Fernández Obiang Obono
  • 16Coco-Bassey Oubiña
  • 11Owono NchamaBooked at 9mins
  • 22Ganet
  • 8Machín
  • 6Salvador Edú
  • 4Bikoro Akieme Nchama
  • 14Buyla Sam
  • 9Siafá Etoha

Substitutes

  • 2Mayé
  • 3Anieboh
  • 5Anvene Ebang Elá
  • 7Belima
  • 12Magno Mba Bicoro
  • 13Sapunga Mbara
  • 17Miranda Boacho
  • 18Hanza Meha
  • 19Nlavo Asué
  • 20Eneme Bocari
  • 24Balboa Bandeira
  • 26Akapo Martínez
Referee:
Mario Escobar

Match Stats

Home TeamAlgeriaAway TeamEquatorial Guinea
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Sofiane Bendebka (Algeria).

  2. Post update

    Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Algeria. Conceded by Saúl Coco.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Youcef Atal (Algeria).

  5. Post update

    Jannick Buyla (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Algeria. Conceded by Saúl Coco.

  7. Post update

    Sofiane Bendebka (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea).

  9. Post update

    Djamel Benlamri (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Óscar Siafá (Equatorial Guinea).

  11. Post update

    Offside, Algeria. Aïssa Mandi tries a through ball, but Ramy Bensebaini is caught offside.

  12. Booking

    Basilio Ndong (Equatorial Guinea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Youcef Belaïli (Algeria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Basilio Ndong (Equatorial Guinea).

  15. Booking

    Ramy Bensebaini (Algeria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ramy Bensebaini (Algeria).

  17. Post update

    Iban Salvador (Equatorial Guinea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Algeria. Sofiane Feghouli tries a through ball, but Baghdad Bounedjah is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Djamel Benlamri (Algeria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Óscar Siafá (Equatorial Guinea).

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon22006246
2Burkina Faso21012203
3Cape Verde21011103
4Ethiopia200215-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Guinea21101014
2Senegal21101014
3Malawi21012203
4Zimbabwe200213-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco22003036
2Gabon21102114
3Ghana201112-11
4Comoros200203-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria22004136
2Egypt21011103
3Guinea-Bissau201101-11
4Sudan201113-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast21103214
2Sierra Leone20202202
3Algeria20200002
4Equatorial Guinea201101-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gambia21102114
2Mali21102114
3Tunisia21014133
4Mauritania200205-50
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

