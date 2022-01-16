Africa Cup of Nations - Group E
AlgeriaAlgeria19:00Equatorial GuineaEquatorial Guinea
Venue: Stade omnisport de Douala

Afcon 2021: Algeria v Equatorial Guinea

Last updated on .From the section African

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon22006246
2Burkina Faso21012203
3Cape Verde21011103
4Ethiopia200215-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Guinea21101014
2Senegal21101014
3Malawi21012203
4Zimbabwe200213-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco22003036
2Gabon21102114
3Ghana201112-11
4Comoros200203-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria22004136
2Egypt21011103
3Guinea-Bissau201101-11
4Sudan201113-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast11001013
2Algeria10100001
3Sierra Leone10100001
4Equatorial Guinea100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gambia21102114
2Mali21102114
3Mauritania100101-10
4Tunisia100101-10
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC