HullHull City0StokeStoke City2

Hull City 0-2 Stoke City: Jacob Brown & Tom Ince score for Potters

Tom Ince combined with fellow former Hull City man Sam Clucas to earn Stoke their two-goal lead
Covid-hit Stoke City made light of the absence of manager Michael O'Neill as they comfortably ended a three-game winless Championship run with victory at Hull.

Scotland international striker Jacob Brown headed the Potters' first-half opener before Tom Ince's neatly taken second after the break, both made by Sam Clucas, as confident Stoke rediscovered their touch in front of goal.

In a much-changed side, marshalled from the sidelines by Stoke assistant Dean Holden, 39-year-old Phil Jagielka and fellow new signing Lewis Baker both made their debuts - and there was also a first league start for D'Margio Wright-Phillips, grandson of former Arsenal legend Ian Wright and son of ex-Manchester City winger Shaun Wright-Phillips.

And the shake-up paid dividends as the Potters climbed back up to eighth, within four points of a play-off place, as they generally outplayed a relegation-threatened Tigers side whose own winless league run was extended to five games.

To add to Hull's misery both goals were created by Tigers old boy Clucas, who crossed for Brown to head the opener on 22 minutes, then squared precisely to his right to set up the killer second on 50 minutes, as Ince ran on to fire home a low left-foot special from 20 yards.

As well as bringing back Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Tommy Smith and Josh Tymon from the team who beat Leyton Orient in the FA Cup third round last weekend, Stoke also preferred Jack Bonham in goal to Adam Davies - and he kept a second successive clean sheet.

Newly arrived from Derby, Phil Jagielka enjoyed his seventh clean sheet in 21 Championship games this season
It was also a seventh clean sheet in 21 Championship appearances for the ageless Jagielka, who showed all his hallmarks of experience and quality at the back, having only signed from up-for-sale Derby on Saturday.

He and another of Stoke's ex-Hull men James Chester were the cornerstone of Stoke's fourth win from their past five away games, as the hosts were limited to just one shot on target.

At the other end of the age scale, 20-year-old Wright-Phillips also caught the eye, going close with a shot from the edge of the box which whistled narrowly over.

Hull now have another tough home game on Wednesday when they host third-placed Blackburn Rovers, while Stoke are back on home soil on Saturday, when they play leaders Fulham.

Line-ups

Hull

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13Baxter
  • 24BernardBooked at 64mins
  • 17McLoughlin
  • 4Greaves
  • 16Longman
  • 23HuddlestoneSubstituted forSmallwoodat 58'minutesBooked at 70mins
  • 8DochertyBooked at 17minsSubstituted forMoncurat 45'minutes
  • 11Lewis-Potter
  • 10Honeyman
  • 22SmithSubstituted forWilliamsat 58'minutes
  • 9Eaves

Substitutes

  • 1Ingram
  • 6Smallwood
  • 18Moncur
  • 19Williams
  • 20Smith
  • 21Fleming
  • 39Hinds

Stoke

Formation 3-5-2

  • 13Bonham
  • 24Harwood-Bellis
  • 19Jagielka
  • 5Chester
  • 2Smith
  • 23Ince
  • 4Allen
  • 7Clucas
  • 14TymonSubstituted forDoughtyat 69'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 32Wright-PhillipsSubstituted forBakerat 72'minutes
  • 18BrownSubstituted forCampbellat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 3Fox
  • 9Fletcher
  • 10Campbell
  • 11Doughty
  • 22Surridge
  • 42Baker
Referee:
Josh Smith
Attendance:
11,067

Match Stats

Home TeamHullAway TeamStoke
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home5
Away22
Shots on Target
Home1
Away9
Corners
Home7
Away5
Fouls
Home17
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hull City 0, Stoke City 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hull City 0, Stoke City 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by George Honeyman (Hull City).

  4. Post update

    Sam Clucas (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lewis Baker (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. George Moncur (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  8. Post update

    Hand ball by George Honeyman (Hull City).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Stoke City. Tyrese Campbell replaces Jacob Brown.

  10. Post update

    Hand ball by Tom Eaves (Hull City).

  11. Booking

    Alfie Doughty (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    George Honeyman (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Alfie Doughty (Stoke City).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Phil Jagielka (Stoke City) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sam Clucas with a cross following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Sean McLoughlin.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tom Ince (Stoke City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jacob Brown.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Alfie Doughty.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Richard Smallwood (Hull City).

  20. Post update

    Lewis Baker (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Comments

Join the conversation

13 comments

  • Comment posted by Andrew Stokie, today at 15:02

    Great way to start the year

  • Comment posted by Buster, today at 15:01

    An assured defensive performance against an admittedly below par Hull City side who provided ideal opposition whilst The Potters new recruits familiarise themselves with team mates. In addition, far more dynamic going forward from Stoke, a well deserved and encouraging display and result UTMP

  • Comment posted by Lord Sutch, today at 14:59

    Newsflash on local radio, Radio Merseyside just come in .... Everton are looking for a new manager, Raffa has been sacked.

  • Comment posted by Graham Hirst, today at 14:59

    Good luck Jags, from a blue, your a credit to your profession, unlike some of the so called footballers who couldn't lace your boots at our club now

  • Comment posted by KandC, today at 14:55

    Just got back home from the Hull game, our performance today was abysmal, only Sean McLoughlin was worth his pay packet. We need the takeover resolved immediately so that we can strengthen the squad otherwise relegation is a major concern.

  • Comment posted by macca, today at 14:47

    I thought Hull were outstanding and Stoke must be the luckiest team in the world to go away from the home of football with the points today.

    • Reply posted by WOOF, today at 14:54

      WOOF replied:
      You have some sense of humour!!

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 14:46

    Anyone else noticing that attendances have seemingly gone down across the EFL post-COVID? Not sure what the stats actually are but taking Hull as an example, it was a near sell out the times I’ve been as an away fan. I also watched highlights of the Wednesday game yesterday and you’d honestly think COVID restrictions were still in place. Anyway, best of luck to both teams this season.

  • Comment posted by jayo, today at 14:45

    Phil Jagielka would still get into the current Everton defence. Legend.

  • Comment posted by chazzer, today at 14:44

    Stoke looked great for once

  • Comment posted by Hammy , today at 14:42

    Really good performance - bring on Fulham !!!

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 16th January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham25156464214351
2Bournemouth26147543232049
3Blackburn26147544281649
4QPR2513573830844
5West Brom26119631201142
6Middlesbrough2612683125642
7Huddersfield2711883330341
8Stoke2511593025538
9Coventry2410773328537
10Nottm Forest2610793328537
11Millwall258982728-133
12Blackpool2696112732-533
13Luton238873429532
14Sheff Utd239592930-132
15Preston248882730-332
16Bristol City2686123245-1330
17Swansea237792732-528
18Birmingham2577112433-928
19Hull2565142031-1123
20Cardiff2565142644-1823
21Reading2584133045-1522
22Peterborough2454152148-2719
23Derby2681172524114
24Barnsley2428141636-2014
View full Championship table

