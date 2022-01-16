Match ends, Hull City 0, Stoke City 2.
Covid-hit Stoke City made light of the absence of manager Michael O'Neill as they comfortably ended a three-game winless Championship run with victory at Hull.
Scotland international striker Jacob Brown headed the Potters' first-half opener before Tom Ince's neatly taken second after the break, both made by Sam Clucas, as confident Stoke rediscovered their touch in front of goal.
In a much-changed side, marshalled from the sidelines by Stoke assistant Dean Holden, 39-year-old Phil Jagielka and fellow new signing Lewis Baker both made their debuts - and there was also a first league start for D'Margio Wright-Phillips, grandson of former Arsenal legend Ian Wright and son of ex-Manchester City winger Shaun Wright-Phillips.
And the shake-up paid dividends as the Potters climbed back up to eighth, within four points of a play-off place, as they generally outplayed a relegation-threatened Tigers side whose own winless league run was extended to five games.
To add to Hull's misery both goals were created by Tigers old boy Clucas, who crossed for Brown to head the opener on 22 minutes, then squared precisely to his right to set up the killer second on 50 minutes, as Ince ran on to fire home a low left-foot special from 20 yards.
As well as bringing back Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Tommy Smith and Josh Tymon from the team who beat Leyton Orient in the FA Cup third round last weekend, Stoke also preferred Jack Bonham in goal to Adam Davies - and he kept a second successive clean sheet.
It was also a seventh clean sheet in 21 Championship appearances for the ageless Jagielka, who showed all his hallmarks of experience and quality at the back, having only signed from up-for-sale Derby on Saturday.
He and another of Stoke's ex-Hull men James Chester were the cornerstone of Stoke's fourth win from their past five away games, as the hosts were limited to just one shot on target.
At the other end of the age scale, 20-year-old Wright-Phillips also caught the eye, going close with a shot from the edge of the box which whistled narrowly over.
Hull now have another tough home game on Wednesday when they host third-placed Blackburn Rovers, while Stoke are back on home soil on Saturday, when they play leaders Fulham.
Line-ups
Hull
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 13Baxter
- 24BernardBooked at 64mins
- 17McLoughlin
- 4Greaves
- 16Longman
- 23HuddlestoneSubstituted forSmallwoodat 58'minutesBooked at 70mins
- 8DochertyBooked at 17minsSubstituted forMoncurat 45'minutes
- 11Lewis-Potter
- 10Honeyman
- 22SmithSubstituted forWilliamsat 58'minutes
- 9Eaves
Substitutes
- 1Ingram
- 6Smallwood
- 18Moncur
- 19Williams
- 20Smith
- 21Fleming
- 39Hinds
Stoke
Formation 3-5-2
- 13Bonham
- 24Harwood-Bellis
- 19Jagielka
- 5Chester
- 2Smith
- 23Ince
- 4Allen
- 7Clucas
- 14TymonSubstituted forDoughtyat 69'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 32Wright-PhillipsSubstituted forBakerat 72'minutes
- 18BrownSubstituted forCampbellat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Davies
- 3Fox
- 9Fletcher
- 10Campbell
- 11Doughty
- 22Surridge
- 42Baker
- Referee:
- Josh Smith
- Attendance:
- 11,067
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away9
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hull City 0, Stoke City 2.
Post update
Foul by George Honeyman (Hull City).
Post update
Sam Clucas (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lewis Baker (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Taylor Harwood-Bellis.
Post update
Attempt missed. George Moncur (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Post update
Hand ball by George Honeyman (Hull City).
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Tyrese Campbell replaces Jacob Brown.
Post update
Hand ball by Tom Eaves (Hull City).
Booking
Alfie Doughty (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
George Honeyman (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alfie Doughty (Stoke City).
Post update
Attempt missed. Phil Jagielka (Stoke City) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sam Clucas with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Sean McLoughlin.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Tom Ince (Stoke City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jacob Brown.
Post update
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Alfie Doughty.
Post update
Foul by Richard Smallwood (Hull City).
Post update
Lewis Baker (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
