Tom Ince combined with fellow former Hull City man Sam Clucas to earn Stoke their two-goal lead

Covid-hit Stoke City made light of the absence of manager Michael O'Neill as they comfortably ended a three-game winless Championship run with victory at Hull.

Scotland international striker Jacob Brown headed the Potters' first-half opener before Tom Ince's neatly taken second after the break, both made by Sam Clucas, as confident Stoke rediscovered their touch in front of goal.

In a much-changed side, marshalled from the sidelines by Stoke assistant Dean Holden, 39-year-old Phil Jagielka and fellow new signing Lewis Baker both made their debuts - and there was also a first league start for D'Margio Wright-Phillips, grandson of former Arsenal legend Ian Wright and son of ex-Manchester City winger Shaun Wright-Phillips.

And the shake-up paid dividends as the Potters climbed back up to eighth, within four points of a play-off place, as they generally outplayed a relegation-threatened Tigers side whose own winless league run was extended to five games.

To add to Hull's misery both goals were created by Tigers old boy Clucas, who crossed for Brown to head the opener on 22 minutes, then squared precisely to his right to set up the killer second on 50 minutes, as Ince ran on to fire home a low left-foot special from 20 yards.

As well as bringing back Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Tommy Smith and Josh Tymon from the team who beat Leyton Orient in the FA Cup third round last weekend, Stoke also preferred Jack Bonham in goal to Adam Davies - and he kept a second successive clean sheet.

Newly arrived from Derby, Phil Jagielka enjoyed his seventh clean sheet in 21 Championship games this season

It was also a seventh clean sheet in 21 Championship appearances for the ageless Jagielka, who showed all his hallmarks of experience and quality at the back, having only signed from up-for-sale Derby on Saturday.

He and another of Stoke's ex-Hull men James Chester were the cornerstone of Stoke's fourth win from their past five away games, as the hosts were limited to just one shot on target.

At the other end of the age scale, 20-year-old Wright-Phillips also caught the eye, going close with a shot from the edge of the box which whistled narrowly over.

Hull now have another tough home game on Wednesday when they host third-placed Blackburn Rovers, while Stoke are back on home soil on Saturday, when they play leaders Fulham.