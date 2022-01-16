Hull City v Stoke City

Tommy Smith (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Hull
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 13Baxter
- 24Bernard
- 17McLoughlin
- 4Greaves
- 16Longman
- 23Huddlestone
- 8Docherty
- 11Lewis-Potter
- 10Honeyman
- 22Smith
- 9Eaves
Substitutes
- 1Ingram
- 6Smallwood
- 18Moncur
- 19Williams
- 20Smith
- 21Fleming
- 39Hinds
Stoke
Formation 3-5-2
- 13Bonham
- 24Harwood-Bellis
- 19Jagielka
- 5Chester
- 2Smith
- 23Ince
- 4Allen
- 7Clucas
- 14Tymon
- 32Wright-Phillips
- 18Brown
Substitutes
- 1Davies
- 3Fox
- 9Fletcher
- 10Campbell
- 11Doughty
- 22Surridge
- 42Baker
- Referee:
- Josh Smith
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Tom Eaves (Hull City).
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Sam Clucas.
George Honeyman (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Chester (Stoke City).
Joe Allen (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Honeyman (Hull City).
Tommy Smith (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tyler Smith (Hull City).
Offside, Hull City. Tom Eaves tries a through ball, but George Honeyman is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Tom Eaves (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by George Honeyman with a cross.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Taylor Harwood-Bellis.
Attempt missed. Tom Ince (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sam Clucas with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Sean McLoughlin.
Attempt blocked. Jacob Brown (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Jacob Brown (Stoke City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tommy Smith with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Greg Docherty (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
D'Margio Wright-Phillips (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jacob Greaves (Hull City).
Tom Eaves (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match report to follow.