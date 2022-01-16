Championship
HullHull City0StokeStoke City0

Hull City v Stoke City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Hull

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13Baxter
  • 24Bernard
  • 17McLoughlin
  • 4Greaves
  • 16Longman
  • 23Huddlestone
  • 8Docherty
  • 11Lewis-Potter
  • 10Honeyman
  • 22Smith
  • 9Eaves

Substitutes

  • 1Ingram
  • 6Smallwood
  • 18Moncur
  • 19Williams
  • 20Smith
  • 21Fleming
  • 39Hinds

Stoke

Formation 3-5-2

  • 13Bonham
  • 24Harwood-Bellis
  • 19Jagielka
  • 5Chester
  • 2Smith
  • 23Ince
  • 4Allen
  • 7Clucas
  • 14Tymon
  • 32Wright-Phillips
  • 18Brown

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 3Fox
  • 9Fletcher
  • 10Campbell
  • 11Doughty
  • 22Surridge
  • 42Baker
Referee:
Josh Smith

Match Stats

Home TeamHullAway TeamStoke
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home2
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Tommy Smith (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Tom Eaves (Hull City).

  3. Post update

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Sam Clucas.

  4. Post update

    George Honeyman (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by James Chester (Stoke City).

  6. Post update

    Joe Allen (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by George Honeyman (Hull City).

  8. Post update

    Tommy Smith (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Tyler Smith (Hull City).

  10. Post update

    Offside, Hull City. Tom Eaves tries a through ball, but George Honeyman is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tom Eaves (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by George Honeyman with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom Ince (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sam Clucas with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Sean McLoughlin.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jacob Brown (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jacob Brown (Stoke City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tommy Smith with a through ball.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Greg Docherty (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  18. Post update

    D'Margio Wright-Phillips (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jacob Greaves (Hull City).

  20. Post update

    Tom Eaves (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 16th January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham25156464214351
2Bournemouth26147543232049
3Blackburn26147544281649
4QPR2513573830844
5West Brom26119631201142
6Middlesbrough2612683125642
7Huddersfield2711883330341
8Coventry2410773328537
9Nottm Forest2610793328537
10Stoke2510692825336
11Millwall258982728-133
12Blackpool2696112732-533
13Luton238873429532
14Sheff Utd239592930-132
15Preston248882730-332
16Bristol City2686123245-1330
17Swansea237792732-528
18Birmingham2577112433-928
19Hull2566132029-924
20Cardiff2565142644-1823
21Reading2584133045-1522
22Peterborough2454152148-2719
23Derby2681172524114
24Barnsley2428141636-2014
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport