FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt2B DortmundBorussia Dortmund3

Eintracht Frankfurt 2-3 Borussia Dortmund: Jude Bellingham scores in Dortmund win

Jude Bellingham celebrates his goal
Jude Bellingham's goal against Eintracht Frankfurt was his fourth goal of the season in all competitions

Jude Bellingham scored a late header as Borussia Dortmund snatched victory at Eintracht Frankfurt and closed the gap on Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

The England midfielder scored an 87th-minute equaliser before Mahmoud Dahoud hit a last-minute winner.

A quickfire double from Rafael Borre had put Frankfurt 2-0 up at the break.

Thorgan Hazard pulled one back before Bellingham and Dahoud struck to move Dortmund to within six points of Bayern at the summit.

The dramatic late turnaround by Dortmund ensured they made the most of Covid-19-hit Bayern's shock home defeat by Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday.

Bellingham's goal was the 18-year-old's first since October, and just his fourth in the Bundesliga since moving to Germany from Birmingham City for £20.7m in July 2020.

At the same time he was scoring against Eintracht Frankfurt, his 16-year-old brother Jobe was making his senior debut for Birmingham in their extra-time defeat by Plymouth in the third round of the FA Cup.

Line-ups

Frankfurt

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Trapp
  • 35Silva Melo
  • 13HintereggerBooked at 87mins
  • 2Ndicka
  • 22ChandlerBooked at 88mins
  • 17RodeSubstituted forJakicat 66'minutes
  • 7HrusticSubstituted forMendes Paciênciaat 90+2'minutes
  • 10Kostic
  • 29LindstrømSubstituted forLammersat 66'minutes
  • 15KamadaSubstituted forHasebeat 79'minutes
  • 19BorréBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 3Ilsanker
  • 6Jakic
  • 9Lammers
  • 20Hasebe
  • 21Ache
  • 39Mendes Paciência
  • 40Ramaj

B Dortmund

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kobel
  • 24Meunier
  • 23Can
  • 15Hummels
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 19BrandtSubstituted forT Hazardat 65'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8Dahoud
  • 22Bellingham
  • 21Malen
  • 9HaalandBooked at 87mins
  • 11ReusSubstituted forWitselat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10T Hazard
  • 14Schulz
  • 18Moukoko
  • 27Tigges
  • 28Witsel
  • 30Passlack
  • 34Pongracic
  • 35Hitz
  • 36Knauff
Referee:
Robert Schröder
Attendance:
250

Match Stats

Home TeamFrankfurtAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home12
Away20
Shots on Target
Home5
Away8
Corners
Home4
Away11
Fouls
Home14
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 2, Borussia Dortmund 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 2, Borussia Dortmund 3.

  3. Booking

    Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Makoto Hasebe.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Makoto Hasebe.

  6. Booking

    Rafael Borré (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Rafael Borré (Eintracht Frankfurt).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Axel Witsel replaces Marco Reus.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Gonçalo Paciência replaces Ajdin Hrustic.

  11. Post update

    Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Obite Evan Ndicka (Eintracht Frankfurt).

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Eintracht Frankfurt 2, Borussia Dortmund 3. Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Kevin Trapp tries a through ball, but Rafael Borré is caught offside.

  15. Booking

    Timothy Chandler (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Timothy Chandler (Eintracht Frankfurt).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ajdin Hrustic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  19. Booking

    Martin Hinteregger (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Booking

    Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 8th January 2022

  • FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt2B DortmundBorussia Dortmund3
  • B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen2Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin2
  • RB LeipzigRB Leipzig4MainzMainz 051
  • FreiburgSC Freiburg2Arminia BielefeldArminia Bielefeld2
  • FürthSpVgg Greuther Fürth0StuttgartVfB Stuttgart0
  • Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim3AugsburgFC Augsburg1

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich18141357183943
2B Dortmund18121544281637
3Hoffenheim1894538271131
4Freiburg1886430181230
5B Leverkusen1885542301229
6Union Berlin187742523228
7Frankfurt187652927227
8RB Leipzig1874734231125
9Köln176742727025
10Mainz187382621524
11B Mgladbach186482433-922
12Hertha Berlin176382035-1521
13VfL Bochum176291626-1020
14Wolfsburg176291729-1220
15Stuttgart184682231-918
16Augsburg184681829-1118
17Arminia Bielefeld183871624-817
18Fürth1813141349-366
View full German Bundesliga table

