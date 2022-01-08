Last updated on .From the section European Football

Jude Bellingham's goal against Eintracht Frankfurt was his fourth goal of the season in all competitions

Jude Bellingham scored a late header as Borussia Dortmund snatched victory at Eintracht Frankfurt and closed the gap on Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

The England midfielder scored an 87th-minute equaliser before Mahmoud Dahoud hit a last-minute winner.

A quickfire double from Rafael Borre had put Frankfurt 2-0 up at the break.

Thorgan Hazard pulled one back before Bellingham and Dahoud struck to move Dortmund to within six points of Bayern at the summit.

The dramatic late turnaround by Dortmund ensured they made the most of Covid-19-hit Bayern's shock home defeat by Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday.

Bellingham's goal was the 18-year-old's first since October, and just his fourth in the Bundesliga since moving to Germany from Birmingham City for £20.7m in July 2020.

At the same time he was scoring against Eintracht Frankfurt, his 16-year-old brother Jobe was making his senior debut for Birmingham in their extra-time defeat by Plymouth in the third round of the FA Cup.