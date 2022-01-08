Callum Wilson: Newcastle striker out for eight weeks with calf injury
Last updated on .From the section Newcastle
Newcastle striker Callum Wilson will be out of action for eight weeks with a calf injury, boss Eddie Howe says.
The club's top scorer was injured in the first half of the 1-1 draw against Manchester United on 27 December.
Howe confirmed the news after Newcastle, who are 19th in the Premier League, were beaten 1-0 at home by Cambridge in the FA Cup on Saturday.
Newcastle had 23 shots, nine on target, against Cambridge who are 16th in League One, but failed to score.
- Our coverage of Newcastle United is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Newcastle - go straight to all the best content