Callum Wilson was forced off just before half-time against Manchester United in December

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson will be out of action for eight weeks with a calf injury, boss Eddie Howe says.

The club's top scorer was injured in the first half of the 1-1 draw against Manchester United on 27 December.

Howe confirmed the news after Newcastle, who are 19th in the Premier League, were beaten 1-0 at home by Cambridge in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Newcastle had 23 shots, nine on target, against Cambridge who are 16th in League One, but failed to score.