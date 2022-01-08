Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Cole played for both Arsenal and Chelsea during his career

Police are investigating racist abuse that was directed at ex-England defender Ashley Cole at Swindon's FA Cup clash with Manchester City.

Swindon have apologised to Cole, who was part of ITV's presentation team at the County Ground on Friday

"We are absolutely saddened and deeply disgusted by this," said Swindon owner Clem Morfuni.

"We cannot stress strongly enough that racial abuse of any kind will not be tolerated."

He added: "Racism has no place in the world and it is incredibly heart-breaking that this still has a place in our game.

"We are working with Wiltshire Police on gathering evidence but those responsible will be punished accordingly.

"On behalf of everyone at Swindon Town Football Club, we send out our heartfelt apologies to Ashley Cole and it is with our deepest regret that you had to experience that.

"Those few individuals do not represent Swindon Town and will not be welcome at The County Ground."

Swindon, from League Two, lost 4-1 to the Premier League leaders in the tie which opened the weekend of third round action.

"We are aware that one person was subject to racial abuse at the County Ground following the Swindon Town v Manchester City game last night," said a statement from Wiltshire Police.

"We have already commenced an investigation, obtaining statements and securing CCTV. Further enquiries in relation to this incident are ongoing,.

"Behaviour of this nature is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Anyone with information should call 101 and quote crime reference number 54220002136."