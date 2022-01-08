Last updated on .From the section European Football

Tuanzebe is making his second loan move of the season

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe has joined Serie A side Napoli on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old was recently recalled by United from his third loan spell at Aston Villa after struggling for game time under new manager Steven Gerrard.

Tuanzebe joined United aged eight and has made 37 senior appearances since his first-team debut in 2017.

The former England Under-21 defender made 45 appearances for Villa in his three spells with the Midlands club.

Napoli sit third in Serie A, six points behind leaders Inter Milan, and face Barcelona next month in the play-off round of the Europa League.

Tuanzebe left Bunia in the Democratic Republic of Congo as a child to build a new life in the UK.

