Ainsley Maitland-Niles arrived in Rome on Friday

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles has completed a loan move to Serie A side Roma until the end of the season.

The midfielder, 24, has started just two Premier League games for Arsenal this season and voiced his frustration at a lack of playing time in August.

Maitland-Niles will join ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham and former Arsenal team-mate Henrikh Mkhitaryan in working for Roma boss Jose Mourinho.

"I am delighted to be here and can't wait to crack on," Maitland-Niles said.

Speaking to Roma's website, he added: "I want to help the team and show what I can do as a player.

"Thank you to the fans for the support they've already shown me - I hope we can go on to do something great by the end of the season."

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he "believes that the opportunity of Rome and to work with Jose (Mourinho) was a really good one".

"When a player feels that way and has a strong argument that he has, it is very difficult to turn that away, so we decided to let him go and wish him the best," he added.

His contract at Emirates Stadium expires in the summer of 2023.