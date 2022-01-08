Match ends, Real Madrid 4, Valencia 1.
Real Madrid extended their lead at the top of La Liga to eight points as they eased to a home win over Valencia.
Carlo Ancelotti's side slowly took control of the game and led through a Karim Benzema penalty after Casemiro was fouled just before half-time.
Valencia were angered by the decision and faded badly, allowing Vinicius Junior two simple second-half finishes.
Goncalo Guedes saw a penalty saved but headed in the rebound for Valencia, before the classy Benzema struck again.
The French striker now has 301 goals for Real and trails only Cristiano Ronaldo, Raul and Alfredo Di Stéfano in the club's all-time list of top scorers.
"I am very proud," Benzema said. "Scoring that number of goals in this club makes me feel very happy. For me this is the greatest club in the world. Today I thought we put in a great performance after the defeat against Getafe."
The success means Real hold an eight-point lead at the top of La Liga from Sevilla, who have two games in hand and face Getafe on Sunday.
Ancelotti's side are now 27 games unbeaten at home in La Liga.
Despite a spirited start from their visitors, Real began to work Jasper Cillessen regularly and he denied both Eder Militao and Marco Asensio, before Luka Modric struck the bar.
In a key moment just before the break Omar Alderete was judged to have brought Casemiro down in the box, allowing Benzema to fire a penalty high into the net. Valencia felt Casemiro had ran into the challenge and they could muster little in the way of response as they capitulated after the interval.
Vinicius profited from eight yards when Mouctar Diakhaby was unable to sort his footing out to clear and the Brazilian headed in his second from a yard when Asensio's shot was saved.
A late Valencia rally saw Courtois serve up eye-catching saves - including from Guedes' penalty - but Benzema closed the night out with class as he spun in the box to coolly side-foot Real's fourth.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 17VázquezSubstituted forNachoat 87'minutes
- 3MilitãoBooked at 26mins
- 4Alaba
- 23MendyBooked at 75mins
- 10ModricSubstituted forCeballosat 70'minutes
- 14CasemiroBooked at 14minsSubstituted forCamavingaat 71'minutes
- 8Kroos
- 11Asensio
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forIscoat 89'minutes
- 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forValverdeat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 6Nacho
- 7E Hazard
- 12Marcelo
- 13Lunin
- 15Valverde
- 19Ceballos
- 21Rodrygo
- 22Isco
- 25Camavinga
- 45Piñeiro
Valencia
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Cillessen
- 24PicciniBooked at 51minsSubstituted forIranzoat 77'minutes
- 12Diakhaby
- 15Alderete
- 14Gayà
- 11Hélder CostaSubstituted forde Sousa Mendonçaat 66'minutes
- 6Guillamón
- 18Wass
- 7Gonçalo Guedes
- 9GómezSubstituted forKoindrediat 66'minutesSubstituted forVallejo Galvánat 83'minutes
- 4MusahBooked at 58minsSubstituted forCheryshevat 66'minutesBooked at 84mins
Substitutes
- 1Doménech
- 8Racic
- 16Blanco
- 17Cheryshev
- 21Vallejo Galván
- 22de Sousa Mendonça
- 26Alemañ
- 27Koindredi
- 28Mamardashvili
- 32Vázquez
- 37Mosquera
- 39Iranzo
- Referee:
- Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
- Attendance:
- 40,617
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away24
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 4, Valencia 1.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Nacho (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Valverde.
Post update
Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Hugo Guillamón (Valencia).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Karim Benzema.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 4, Valencia 1. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ferland Mendy.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Nacho replaces Lucas Vázquez.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Federico Valverde replaces Vinícius Júnior.
Post update
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Wass (Valencia).
Post update
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Dani Ceballos.
Post update
Attempt saved. Manu Vallejo (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hugo Guillamón.
Booking
Denis Cheryshev (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Eder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Denis Cheryshev (Valencia).
Post update
Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Mouctar Diakhaby (Valencia).
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Manu Vallejo replaces Koba Koindredi.
Post update
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.