Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid4ValenciaValencia1

Real Madrid 4-1 Valencia: Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior both strike twice in key win

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Karim Benzema celebrates
Karim Benzema was clinical from the spot for Real Madrid's opener

Real Madrid extended their lead at the top of La Liga to eight points as they eased to a home win over Valencia.

Carlo Ancelotti's side slowly took control of the game and led through a Karim Benzema penalty after Casemiro was fouled just before half-time.

Valencia were angered by the decision and faded badly, allowing Vinicius Junior two simple second-half finishes.

Goncalo Guedes saw a penalty saved but headed in the rebound for Valencia, before the classy Benzema struck again.

The French striker now has 301 goals for Real and trails only Cristiano Ronaldo, Raul and Alfredo Di Stéfano in the club's all-time list of top scorers.

"I am very proud," Benzema said. "Scoring that number of goals in this club makes me feel very happy. For me this is the greatest club in the world. Today I thought we put in a great performance after the defeat against Getafe."

The success means Real hold an eight-point lead at the top of La Liga from Sevilla, who have two games in hand and face Getafe on Sunday.

Ancelotti's side are now 27 games unbeaten at home in La Liga.

Despite a spirited start from their visitors, Real began to work Jasper Cillessen regularly and he denied both Eder Militao and Marco Asensio, before Luka Modric struck the bar.

In a key moment just before the break Omar Alderete was judged to have brought Casemiro down in the box, allowing Benzema to fire a penalty high into the net. Valencia felt Casemiro had ran into the challenge and they could muster little in the way of response as they capitulated after the interval.

Vinicius profited from eight yards when Mouctar Diakhaby was unable to sort his footing out to clear and the Brazilian headed in his second from a yard when Asensio's shot was saved.

A late Valencia rally saw Courtois serve up eye-catching saves - including from Guedes' penalty - but Benzema closed the night out with class as he spun in the box to coolly side-foot Real's fourth.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 17VázquezSubstituted forNachoat 87'minutes
  • 3MilitãoBooked at 26mins
  • 4Alaba
  • 23MendyBooked at 75mins
  • 10ModricSubstituted forCeballosat 70'minutes
  • 14CasemiroBooked at 14minsSubstituted forCamavingaat 71'minutes
  • 8Kroos
  • 11Asensio
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forIscoat 89'minutes
  • 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forValverdeat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 7E Hazard
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 15Valverde
  • 19Ceballos
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 22Isco
  • 25Camavinga
  • 45Piñeiro

Valencia

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Cillessen
  • 24PicciniBooked at 51minsSubstituted forIranzoat 77'minutes
  • 12Diakhaby
  • 15Alderete
  • 14Gayà
  • 11Hélder CostaSubstituted forde Sousa Mendonçaat 66'minutes
  • 6Guillamón
  • 18Wass
  • 7Gonçalo Guedes
  • 9GómezSubstituted forKoindrediat 66'minutesSubstituted forVallejo Galvánat 83'minutes
  • 4MusahBooked at 58minsSubstituted forCheryshevat 66'minutesBooked at 84mins

Substitutes

  • 1Doménech
  • 8Racic
  • 16Blanco
  • 17Cheryshev
  • 21Vallejo Galván
  • 22de Sousa Mendonça
  • 26Alemañ
  • 27Koindredi
  • 28Mamardashvili
  • 32Vázquez
  • 37Mosquera
  • 39Iranzo
Referee:
Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
Attendance:
40,617

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamValencia
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home23
Away12
Shots on Target
Home8
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home15
Away24

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 4, Valencia 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 4, Valencia 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nacho (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Valverde.

  4. Post update

    Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Hugo Guillamón (Valencia).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Karim Benzema.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Real Madrid 4, Valencia 1. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ferland Mendy.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Nacho replaces Lucas Vázquez.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Federico Valverde replaces Vinícius Júnior.

  10. Post update

    Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Wass (Valencia).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Dani Ceballos.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Manu Vallejo (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hugo Guillamón.

  14. Booking

    Denis Cheryshev (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Eder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Denis Cheryshev (Valencia).

  17. Post update

    Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Mouctar Diakhaby (Valencia).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Valencia. Manu Vallejo replaces Koba Koindredi.

  20. Post update

    Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 8th January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid21154245182749
2Sevilla19125230131741
3Real Betis1910363223933
4Real Sociedad209652221133
5Atl Madrid199553122932
6Barcelona208843123832
7Rayo Vallecano199372620630
8Villarreal1977531201128
9Valencia207763232028
10Ath Bilbao206952017327
11Espanyol197572222026
12Granada205962427-324
13Celta Vigo206592223-123
14Osasuna195771825-722
15Mallorca204881730-1320
16Getafe194691320-718
17Elche193791827-916
18Alavés1944111630-1416
19Cádiz192891532-1714
20Levante2018112141-2011
View full Spanish La Liga table

