Dante Polvara goes straight from US college football to Pittodrie

Aberdeen have signed Dante Polvara, with manager Stephen Glass describing the American midfielder as a "fantastic emerging talent".

The 21-year-old, a graduate of New York City FC's academy, arrives at Pittodrie on a two-and-a-half-year deal from US college football.

He won the 2021 MAC Hermann Trophy for top NCAA Division 1 player while turning out for Georgetown Hoyas.

"I had a number of other options, both in the MLS and Europe," he said.

"But I felt that Aberdeen was the right club for me to learn and develop as a player."

The deal remains subject to securing a visa, with Glass saying: "Dante is a fantastic emerging talent.

"He chose to go through the college pathway after emerging from the New York City academy alongside Gio Reyna of Borussia Dortmund and Joe Scally of Borussia Monchengladbach.

"He is coming to us at a good age and whilst he could have opted to take the next step in his career in the MLS, we're delighted he has decided to come to Pittodrie and we look forward to working with Dante to continue his development."