Last updated on .From the section Dundee

Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan will stay on for a ninth season at Dens Park

Long-serving Dundee midfielder Paul McGowan has extended his Dens Park deal until the summer of 2023.

The 34-year-old joined the club from St Mirren in 2014 and has made 274 appearances for the Dark Blues.

This season, he has scored twice in 23 games for James McPake's side.

McGowan follows Lee Ashcroft, 28, in agreeing new terms, with the central defender also signing a contract for the same duration.