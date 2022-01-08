Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Former Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson was appointed Morecambe manager in June last year after Derek Adams left to take over at Bradford

Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson will miss his side's FA Cup third-round tie against Tottenham on Sunday after testing positive for Covid-19.

Robinson, a former Spurs player, is self-isolating and will be absent from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Morecambe's assistant manager Diarmuid O'Carroll will take charge of the team against the Premier League side.

The Shrimps, who won at non-league Buxton in round two, are 19th in League One, a point above the relegation zone.

Tottenham head into the tie looking to bounce back from their 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg defeat at Chelsea on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton will also miss his side's third-round tie with Peterborough after a positive Covid test.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola had to miss Friday's win at Swindon because of the virus, while Burnley boss Sean Dyche is also isolating after a positive test.