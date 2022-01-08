Irish Cup first round: Linfield beat Oxford Sunnyside to ease through to second round
Holders Linfield saw off plucky Mid-Ulster Intermediate A side Oxford Sunnyside 4-0 to progress to the second round of this season's Irish cup.
Kyle McClean broke the deadlock late in the first half, with Martin Donnelly, Andrew Clarke and Ethan Devine scoring.
Premiership sides Coleraine, Larne, Cliftonville, Ballymena United and Dungannon Swifts also eased through.
Larne striker Ronan Hale netted four in his side's 5-0 win at Bangor and Joe Gormley three in Cliftonville's win.
More to follow.
|Samuel Gelston's Whiskey Irish Cup first round results - Saturday 8 January
|Warrenpoint Town
|1-2
|Newry City
|Dundela
|3-2
|Ards
|Linfield
|4-0
|Oxford Sunnyside
|Institute
|0-1
|Portstewart
|Ballymena United
|2-0
|Loughgall
|Bangor
|0-5
|Larne
|Cliftonville
|5-0
|Islandmagee
|Knockbreda
|0-2
|Dungannon Swifts
|Dergview
|2-3
|Glentoran
|Ballinamallard United
|v
|Ards Rangers
|Queen's University
|2-0
|Newington
|Ballyclare Comrades
|0-2
|Carrick Rangers
|HW Welders
|0-1
|Annagh United
|Coleraine
|6-0
|Windmill Stars
|Portadown
|2-0
|Limavady United