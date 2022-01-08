Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic have rejected an approach from Udinese for defender Stephen Welsh after the Serie A club enquired about a loan move for the 21-year-old. (Sky Sports) external-link

Rangers fear having to fight off January bids for Glen Kamara and Borna Barisic, with a host of English Premiership clubs interested in the former. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland could be heading for the exit door at struggling Beerschot after only half a season in Belgian football. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Stephen Glass says Aberdeen have made Ryan Hedges an "unbelievable" offer to stay at Pittodrie but the manager still believes the attacking midfielder will head south during this window for a fee or leave in the summer for free. (Daily Record) external-link

Blackburn Rovers are in talks to sign Aberdeen forward Ryan Hedges, who is out of contract at the end of the season. (Sky Sports) external-link

Former Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed he wants Hearts defender John Souttar at Sheffield United. (Daily Record) external-link

Manager Ange Postecoglou has hinted Celtic aren't done yet in the January transfer window, saying: "I don't expect it to be too hectic but we'll stay alert." (Daily Record) external-link

Hibernian "is a good next step on the ladder" for new signing Elias Hoff Melkersen, who is destined for full international honours with Norway, reckons former Celtic midfielder Vidar Riseth. (Daily Record) external-link

James Scott is highly unlikely to cut short his loan spell at Hibs and return to Hull City this month, despite a lack of game time for the striker. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Dundee and Celtic remain locked in talks over Leigh Griffiths' future which could see the former Scotland striker remain at Dens Park on loan until the end of the season. (Courier) external-link