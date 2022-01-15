Scottish League Two
StenhousemuirStenhousemuir15:00CowdenbeathCowdenbeath
Venue: Ochilview Park, Scotland

Stenhousemuir v Cowdenbeath

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Marshall
  • 16O'Reilly
  • 5Crighton
  • 4Tapping
  • 2Lyon
  • 25Jamieson
  • 6Wedderburn
  • 14Christie
  • 7Forbes
  • 24Miller
  • 9Orr

Substitutes

  • 8Hughes
  • 11Brown
  • 12Lyon
  • 17Anderson
  • 18Coll
  • 19Graham
  • 20Wilson
  • 22Tierney
  • 23Moreland

Cowdenbeath

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Gill
  • 4Todd
  • 5Denham
  • 6Glass
  • 2Thomson
  • 7Miller
  • 8Morrison
  • 3Mullen
  • 10Buchanan
  • 9Barr
  • 11Coulson

Substitutes

  • 12Clarke
  • 14Buchanan
  • 16Hutton
  • 17McGurn
  • 18Swann
  • 19Pollock
Referee:
Mike Roncone

Top Stories